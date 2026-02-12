12.02.2026 17:12:24

Coincheck Group Swings To Profit In Q3

(RTTNews) - Coincheck Group N.V. (CNCK), a Dutch public limited liability company and the holding company of Japanese crypto exchange Coincheck, Inc., on Thursday reported financial results for the third quarter. The company swung to a profit in the quarter as revenues grew 17%.

Total revenue increased 17%, to 143.5 billion yen or $915 million in the third quarter from 123.1 billion yen or $785 million in the third quarter last year.

Gross margin decreased 20%, to 3.83 billion yen or $24 million in the third quarter from 4.79 billion or $31 million in the third quarter, mainly as a result of a decrease in Marketplace Trading Volume, partially offset by an increase in IEO revenue.

Net income for the quarter was 405 million yen or $2.6 million in the third quarter, compared to net loss of 15.44 million yen or $98.5 million in the third quarter last year.

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

23:11 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
22:48 KW 7: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
13.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 6: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
13.02.26 KW 7: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
08.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 6

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Nach Inflationsdaten: US-Börsen schlussendlich uneinheitlich -- ATX geht tiefrot ins Wochenende -- DAX schließlich fester -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Rot
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich vor dem Wochenende schwach. Der deutsche Leitindex nahm erneut Anlauf für die 25.000-Punkte-Hürde. Die Wall Street änderte häufig die Richtung. Die wichtigsten asiatischen Indizes verbuchten am Freitag Verluste.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen