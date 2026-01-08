Coincheck Group To Buy 3iQ In Stock Deal, Stock Rises In Pre-Market

(RTTNews) - Coincheck Group N.V. (CNCK), the holding company of Coincheck, Inc., Thursday announced a stock purchase agreement with its majority shareholder, Monex Group, Inc., to acquire approximately 97 percent beneficial ownership of 3iQ Corp.

As per the terms of the deal, Coincheck will exchange the 3iQ stake for about 27.15 million newly issued ordinary shares, based on an agreed value of $111.8 million for 3iQ and $4.00 per Coincheck ordinary share.

The company expects the deal to strengthen its position to meet needs of institutional and sophisticated investors and firms as well as enable the Group to spread its public company costs over a larger and more diversified revenue base. Moreover, it anticipates the deal to be accretive to its earnings.

Coincheck Group will also offer the same or substantially equivalent acquisition consideration terms to 3iQ's minority shareholders.

The acquisition is expected to close during the second calendar quarter of 2026.

In the pre-market hours, Coincheck's stock is climbing 4.88 percent, to $2.79 on the Nasdaq.