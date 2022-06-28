Coinigy Announces a New Feature Packed Release of its Market Leading Crypto Trading Platform

MORRISTOWN, N.J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinigy (Company), a leading provider of cryptocurrency multi exchange crypto trading and tracking platforms, announced today the release of a major new upgrade to its existing platforms, featuring a robust set of product enhancements designed to provide more capability to advanced crypto traders.

The platform enhancements include improved trade entry and portfolio management, performance upgrades and revamp of the iOS and Android mobile apps. "We've made powerful improvements to the Coinigy trading platform based on user feedback," said William Kehl, Senior Vice President. "These enhancements enable greater control of your crypto assets across multiple exchanges. We've also made our entire data library available through the app, so users can now research and track more than 5,000 cryptocurrencies and markets directly without the need for supplemental sites."

Coinigy's platforms allow users track crypto prices across multiple exchanges. Users can trade through a variety of exchanges via a single platform. The platforms feature advanced charting and position management.

A powerful reporting tool had been introduced, allowing users to see Realized Gains and Losses over a defined period.

Coinigy's enhancements to the web platform include:

Enhanced trade ticket to enable fast order entry and execution

Expanded customization features including expanded boards to suit different trading styles and enhanced multi-monitor display

New reporting capability

Expanded alerts and email notifications

New comparison calculator that allows traders to compare real-time prices among multiple exchanges to maximize performance

Expanded charting features including integrated order management and integrated multi-exchange and multi-market view

Coinigy iOS and Android apps have been revamped and upgraded to include:

Access to research and price tracking across more than 5,000 cryptocurrencies and markets

Customizable watchlists and alerts

Improved portfolio management and tracking

Integrated trading capabilities available on the Android App

About Coinigy

Coinigy is a cloud-based cryptocurrency trading platform that connects to more than 45 exchanges including, Binance, Bitfinex, Bittrex, Coinbase Pro, FTX, Huobi Pro, Kucoin, Kraken, and Poloniex and 6,800 markets and currency pairs. The platform offers multi exchange real-time pricing data, full-featured spot trading, data visualization, direct blockchain analysis, and portfolio management/aggregation tools through its subscription-based service.

For more information, visit www.coinigy.com .

