CoinLock Launches Cryptocurrency Trading and Stable Price Payments Platform

GEORGE TOWN, Cayman Islands, March 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After two years of development and testing, CoinLock has just opened the world's first cryptocurrency trading and payments platform designed to increase every coin's utility.

CoinLock is a cryptocurrency platform that delivers increased utility of cryptocurrency by providing transformational value-added services. "Through exhaustive market analysis, CoinLock identified and alleviates three primary pain points for cryptocurrency consumers: lack of utility, volatility and crippling fees. And in order for cryptocurrency to become mainstream, it needs to be easy to use, fast, and free," explains Rikky Hasan, CEO of CoinLock. Hasan's resumé includes many years of managerial experience with financial firms like Citi and Man Group (one of the world's largest publicly traded hedge funds).

Coinlock users can hedge and lock-in a fixed USD value on their coins without paying any fees or having to sell their coins. This offers everyone options not otherwise found on traditional exchanges and allows them to escape the volatility of the markets. And it transforms Bitcoin into a stable payment option.

CoinLock also provides unique and free leverage services to its customers. The platform allows traders to get 4x leverage and does so without charging any interest or fees.

"We are extremely excited about the launch of the CoinLock platform," says Ali Jassim, Co-Founder of CoinLock and Chairman of Goldbrook Capital. "CoinLock will revolutionize cryptocurrency by offering streamlined hedging and leverage opportunities at a fraction of the time and cost of its competitors."

Additionally, the platform enables its customers to buy and sell Bitcoin for free. Users transact directly, peer-to-peer, bypassing exchanges and their fees.

The aggregate of Coinlock services attempts to overcome the biggest obstacle for mass adoption of cryptocurrency--the ability of cryptocurrencies to function as trusted mainstream payment options. Customers and merchants alike will be able to send and receive fixed payments in cryptocurrency with no transaction or processing fees. This feature potentially eliminates the transaction fees that businesses pay to accept other forms of payment, such as credit card fees.

Disclaimer: Services may not be available in all countries.

