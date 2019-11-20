Coinme Expands Bitcoin Purchase Network by Adding Coinstar Kiosk Locations in Denver

SEATTLE, Nov. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Coinme today announced its entry into the greater Denver area by adding more than 100 Bitcoin purchase points at Coinstar® kiosks in Safeway stores. The Coinstar kiosks make up the largest network for purchasing Bitcoin for Denver area consumers.

"Denver promises to be one of Coinme's strongest markets for Bitcoin in the United States," said Neil Bergquist, Coinme co-founder and CEO. "It's very gratifying to meet the growing customer demand through our relationship with Coinstar, and we couldn't ask for a better partner to help people access and utilize the power of digital currency."

"There are 3,000 Coinstar kiosk locations across the country that have the Bitcoin purchase functionality and the consumer response has been very positive. We're happy that the expansion continues with access now in the Denver area," said Jim Gaherity, CEO of Coinstar.

Coinstar kiosks allow customers to easily purchase Bitcoin. The transaction is done in four simple steps that only require a phone number and cash in U.S. dollars.

For a step-by-step demo of how to buy Bitcoin at a Coinstar kiosk, users may visit: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=oxezZjFrPZU

Only cash is accepted for purchase and coins cannot be used for Bitcoin transactions. To find a kiosk location, visit www.coinme.com/kiosks or www.coinstar.com/bitcoin.

About Coinstar, LLC

Based in Bellevue, Wash., Coinstar owns and operates the largest fully automated, multi-national network of self-service coin-counting kiosks. With more than 21,000 kiosk locations, Coinstar provides convenient and reliable coin-counting services at mass merchants, grocery and drug stores, and financial institutions. Consumer solutions include coin-to-cash, coin-to-eGift card, and charity donation options. For kiosk locations and information, visit www.coinstar.com.

About Coinme

Coinme is a leading blockchain financial technology company that is dedicated to helping the world gain access to digital currency. Five years ago, Coinme became the first state-licensed Bitcoin ATM company in the U.S. and now through a partnership with Coinstar operates the largest Bitcoin kiosk network in the United States. The company's vertically integrated network of bitcoin ATMs, digital wallet, and private client services provide customers an easy, secure and efficient medium-of-exchange and store-of-value.

