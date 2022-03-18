CoinShares announces issue of options under the Employee Incentive Plan

18 March 2022 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | Coinshares International Limited (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF) ("CoinShares”), Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm has today granted 670,002 options (the "Options”) over ordinary shares of £0.000495 par value each ("Ordinary Shares”). The Options have been granted under the Company’s Employee Incentive Plan ("EIP”) as part of the staff remuneration for the financial year ended 31 December 2021, as approved at the meeting of the Board held 21 February 2022.

The 670,002 Options granted represent 0.98% of the issued share capital of the Company, bringing the total number of shares under option in issue to 4,183,355 (6.13% of the issued share capital of the Company).

The vesting date of the Options granted shall be 18 March 2025, being three years from the date of grant. The exercise price of the Options is SEK 82.3 per Ordinary Share.

Options granted under the EIP to persons discharging managerial responsibilities for the Company have been included in the table below, which sets out the total shareholding and interests of each individual in the Company:

Individual

Role Number of Shares % of issued capital

New Options

Total Options

Jean-Marie Mognetti CEO 11,824,359 17.77% 100,544 618,356 Meltem Demirors CSO 2,778,020 4.17% 201,089 422,125 Frank Spiteri CRO 601,763 0.88% 0 1,994,600 Graeme Dickson GGC 12,427 0.02% 40,217 149,114 Richard Nash CFO 900 0.00% 40,217 174,423 Pierre Porthaux Head of Trading Technology 0 0.00% 80,435 170,030 15,217,469

22.84% 462,502

3,478,648



About CoinShares

CoinShares is Europe's largest and longest standing digital asset investment firm, managing billions of dollars of assets on behalf of its client base. The Group is focused on expanding investor access to the digital asset ecosystem by pioneering new financial products and services that seek to provide trust and transparency when accessing this new asset class. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.

