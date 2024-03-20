|
20.03.2024 09:00:00
CoinShares announces issue of options under the Employee Incentive Plan
20 March 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | Coinshares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm Market: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), Europe's leading alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets has today granted 115,000 options (the "Options”) over ordinary shares of £0.000495 par value each ("Ordinary Shares”). The Options have been granted under the Company’s Employee Incentive Plan ("EIP”) as part of the staff remuneration for the financial year ended 31 December 2023, as approved by the Board on 19 March 2024.
The 115,000 Options granted represent 0.17% of the issued share capital of the Company, bringing the total number of shares currently under option in issue to 3,779,431 (5.29% of the issued share capital of the Company).
The vesting date of the Options granted shall be 20 March 2027, being three years from the date of grant. The exercise price of the Options is SEK 50.4 per Ordinary Share.
No options were granted under the EIP to persons discharging managerial responsibilities for the Company.
About CoinShares
CoinShares is the leading European alternative asset manager specialising in digital assets, that delivers a broad range of financial services across investment management, trading and securities to a wide array of clients that includes corporations, financial institutions and individuals. Founded in 2013, the firm is headquartered in Jersey, with offices in France, Stockholm, the UK and the US. CoinShares is regulated in Jersey by the Jersey Financial Services Commission, in France by the Autorité des marchés financiers, in the US by the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority. CoinShares is publicly listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm under the ticker CS and the OTCQX under the ticker CNSRF.
For more information on CoinShares, please visit: https://coinshares.com
Company | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
Investor Relations | +44 (0)1534 513 100 | enquiries@coinshares.com
