CoinShares Aktie
WKN DE: A426T9 / ISIN: JE00BS6SC522
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02.10.2026 08:34:11
CoinShares Appoints Matt Morris CFO, Succeeds Richard Nash
(RTTNews) - CoinShares PLC (CSHR, CSHRW), an asset manager specializing in digital assets, on Thursday announced the appointment of Matt Morris as Chief Financial Officer, effective immediately.
Morris will take over from Richard Nash, who has served as CFO since 2019.
Nash will remain with the company as a senior member of the CEO Office, supporting strategic initiatives and the transition.
The company said the appointment completes a planned succession process following its transition to the U.S. public markets and Nasdaq listing.
Morris has worked with the company since August 2025 and has served as Deputy CFO since August 2026.
Morris will oversee the company's global finance organization, financial reporting, financial planning and analysis, treasury and capital management, and internal financial controls.
CoinShares closed trading 0.80% lesser at $4.9300 on the Nasdaq. In the overnight, the stock traded is 1.42% higher at 5.0000.
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