CoinShares Resolves on Dividend Distribution for the financial year 2023

10 April 2024 | SAINT HELIER, Jersey | As announced on 13 February 2024, Coinshares International Limited ("CoinShares" or the "Company") (Nasdaq Stockholm: CS; US OTCQX: CNSRF), the leading European investment company specialising in digital assets, indicated a distribution to shareholders would be considered within the parameters of the newly adopted dividend policy.

Under the policy, the Company intends to return to shareholders by way of annual dividend of between 20% and 40% of the Group’s annual total comprehensive income, excluding currency translation differences recognised within other comprehensive income. The annual dividend will be payable in SEK in four quarterly instalments via the Euroclear Sweden settlement system.

Consistent with the policy, the Board of the Company today announces that it has resolved to declare and pay in four equal instalments an annual dividend in relation to the financial year ending 31 December 2023 of GBP 0.13 per ordinary share, amounting to approximately GBP 9,250,492, to be paid from the Group’s reserves. The dividend to holders of ordinary shares will be made in sterling (GBP) and subsequently, before distribution to shareholders who hold ordinary shares via Euroclear Sweden, converted to SEK at prevailing rates at the time of distribution.

The key dates for the annual dividend are as follows:

Ex-dividend date Record date Payment date Total Dividend Tranche 1 29 April 2024 30 April 2024 3 May 2024 GBP 2,312,623 Tranche 2 27 June 2024 28 June 2024 3 July 2024 GBP 2,312,623 Tranche 3 27 September 2024 30 September 2024 3 October 2024 GBP 2,312,623 Tranche 4 30 December 2024 31 December 2024 6 January 2025 GBP 2,312,623

In accordance with Article 115(4) of the Companies (Jersey) Law 1991, each payment will be subject to an assessment of the financial health of the Group by its Board.

