Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)

Coinsilium Group Limited: Advisory terms and Token Purchase Agreement signed with Metaverse interoperability protocol Metalinq Labs Inc



25-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Advisory terms and Token Purchase Agreement signed with Metaverse interoperability protocol Metalinq Labs Inc London UK, 25 July 2022 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Blockchain and Open Finance venture builder, is pleased to announce its appointment as advisor to Metalinq Labs Inc (Metalinq Labs) and that it has entered into a Token Purchase Agreement to purchase USD200,000 of future Metalinq tokens ($MLINQ), the utility token of Metalinq, a next generation Layer 3 protocol solution enabling interoperability between metaverses. Highlights: Metalinq Labs announces the launch of Metalinq, the Metaverse interoperability Layer3 protocol, backed by the founding team behind portfolio company Indorse Pte. Ltd. (Indorse) and the BlockBots NFT-based Play-to-earn game.

Coinsilium to back Metalinq Labs with USD200,000 initial pre-seed funding in return for future $MLINQ tokens to be distributed over a vesting period.

Coinsilium to provide strategic advisory services to Metalinq covering token economics, strategic development, and partnerships.

Existing Indorse $IND token holders, including Coinsilium, will be eligible to receive $MLINQ tokens, subject to certain terms, based on their $IND token balance. Coinsilium currently holds 5,349,895 $IND Tokens.

The Metaverse has the potential to generate up to USD5 Trillion of value creation by 2030 according to a June 2022 report published by McKinsey & Company . Gaurang Torvekar, CEO at Indorse and Tech Lead of the Metalinq Protocol commented: We're excited to have secured Coinsilium's backing for the Metalinq Layer 3 interoperability protocol. Many of us envisioned that when the Metaverse arrived it would come about in a similar way to how classic Sci-Fi novels like Ready Player One depicted it: as one holistic mega-universe that connects everyone and everything in it. However, the reality now looks to be playing out in a very different way: as a space that is fragmented, disconnected and non-synergetic. Although many popular crypto & non-crypto metaverses have already been created, with millions of users actively engaging, the core user base in each metaverse currently has no means of porting over their assets from one metaverse to another. For this reason, players, developers and artists are working in silos, constantly designing, developing and adjusting for each separate metaverse and its respective blockchain. Such a lack of interoperability is stifling for growth and leads to fragmentation and increased friction for users. Metalinq aims to solve this problem by creating a Layer 3 protocol that connects different metaverses and allows interoperability between them. I would like to thank Coinsilium for their support and agreeing to act as advisors to Metalinq and we look forward to a fruitful relationship as we prepare for the launch of this exciting project. Eddy Travia, CEO of Coinsilium, commented: Many major institutions are already making bold predictions in relation to Metaverse adoption and growth with the view that it now represents a trillion-dollar plus global market opportunity. At Coinsilium we have been actively monitoring its evolution from its nascent stages till now and we also recognise the enormous potential it holds as a major gateway for mainstream blockchain and Non-fungible Tokens (NFT) technology adoption. One of the key challenges currently facing Metaverse adoption however is its fragmented form and the lack of interoperability between multiple metaverses and its resulting absence of portability of various digital assets, including NFTs, representing virtual land, Play-to-Earn (P2E) in-game assets, etc. Metalinq is designed to address this issue and we are confident that the experienced and talented team at Indorse has the right skills to develop Metalinqs next generation Layer 3 protocol into a viable universal technology solution. We are therefore very excited to participate in this pre-seed funding round and to be advising this uniquely ambitious project. This latest investment follows on the track of an extremely busy first half of 2022 for Coinsilium where we have announced several exciting investments and advisory wins to date in highly promising sectors such as Fashion (BLVCK Paris announced 18/02/22), Cryptocurrency Trading (Yellow Network announced 21/04/22), Project Finance (Silta Finance announced 05/05/22), Gaming (GGs.io announced 22/06/22) and now, with Metalinq, the Metaverse. The common denominator between these exciting updates is the fact that Coinsilium has been able to gain early seed and pre-seed entry points for its investments; thus well positioning the Company for potential asymmetric returns as each of these projects mature in their growing markets. As the blockchain technology industry matures, it is now clearly demonstrating its power to transform a broad range of industries. And as evidenced by the investment and advisory wins Coinsilium has announced this year to date, we are highly confident that we will be able capitalise on this momentum, supporting the development of these new models and new enterprises, and leveraging our combined investment and strategic advisory capabilities. Furthermore, the investments we are now making is positioning Coinsilium, via its wholly-owned Gibraltar registered subsidiary Seedcoin Limited, to become a major token holder in these ventures, which have been designed from their inception around a model which aims to concentrate the core value in their respective project tokens. We would therefore hope to see, in the fullness of time, this value accretive design reflected in the price of the project tokens we hold and earn through our investment and advisory work. Terms of the Token Purchase Agreement Under the terms of the Token Purchase Agreement, Coinsilium will receive USD200,000 in value of $MLINQ digital tokens. The tokens will vest over a period of time following the $MLINQ token generating event (TGE). The Company cannot disclose at this stage specific details regarding the price or the number of tokens to be received. Further details will be provided by way of an update to the market in due course, as and when the Company is in a position to do so. Advisory services Coinsilium has agreed to provide strategic advisory services to Metalinq Labs over a period of time up to and beyond the $MLINQs TGE. The services will include strategic advice on token economics, strategic development, and partnerships. Terms pertaining to advisory engagements are commercially sensitive and subject to confidentiality agreement. Metalinq Token Airdrop for $IND Holders Metalinq has announced that, subject to certain terms, existing $IND token holders may be eligible to receive $MLINQ tokens on a 1-1 basis for each $IND token they hold and will be able to claim their $MLINQ tokens via a claim and future token airdrop to be held in accordance with certain criteria to be announced by Metalinq and Indorse subsequent to the planned token launch in 2023. Coinsilium currently holds 5,349,895 $IND Tokens. Background to Metalinq (Reproduced extracts from Metalinqs announcements and promotional material) Metalinq is a Layer 3 protocol which enables interoperability between various Metaverses, NFTs and Play-to-Earn (P2E) games. The Metalinq protocol is designed to be blockchain agnostic and to integrate multiple NFT standards across various Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain protocols. It is conceptually similar to how SMTP, as a protocol layer, sits on top of the TCP/IP protocol layer and uses it to transmit data. Problem Solved There are too many different Metaverses and incompatible NFTs! When classic Sci-Fi novels like Snow Crash and Ready Player One imagined a Metaverse, they had a vision of one big metaverse which would be used by everyone. Although this space is still nascent, there are already more than 20 popular metaverses (both crypto and non-crypto) that have millions of users constantly going back and forth between these applications. The user base is fragmented, there is no compatibility and cross-pollination between these metaverses. Artists and developers have to design and develop separately for each Metaverse. In the open and capitalistic crypto market users have a multitude of competing alternatives resulting in fragmenting attention across several Metaverses and NFT markets and increasing friction as users need to learn how to access and enjoy each platform separately. Although each platform operates in a silo, there are multiple potential synergies between them. Making Metaverses and NFTs interoperable across different blockchains can unlock the tremendous potential of Metaverses applications such as P2E gaming and propel us towards a new trillion-dollar industry. How does it work? The Metalinq protocol integrates NFT standards across multiple blockchains - both Layer 1 and Layer 2 This will be achieved through bridges between the NFT standards Metalinq could be viewed as a bridge of bridges along with a messaging layer that enables cross-communication and interoperability

It integrates the multiple metadata formats used across blockchain standards

Interoperable NFTs are at the centre of this ecosystem Once the NFT standards and the various file formats start communicating with each other via the Metalinq Layer 3, it enables cross-chain and cross-game communication among P2E games and metaverse projects

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman Eddy Travia, Chief Executive +350 2000 8223 +44 (0) 7785 381 089 www.coinsilium.com Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a focused Blockchain and Open Finance venture operator based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance. Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF". About Metalinq Labs Metalinq is a Layer 3 protocol which enables interoperability between various Metaverses, NFTs and P2E games. The Metalinq protocol is designed to be blockchain agnostic and to integrate multiple NFT standards across various Layer 1 and Layer 2 blockchain protocols. It is conceptually similar to how SMTP, as a protocol layer, sits on top of the TCP/IP protocol layer and uses it to transmit data.


