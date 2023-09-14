COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium to cornerstone funding round

for AI powered Infrastructure Finance platform, Silta Finance AG

London, UK, 14 September 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder is pleased to announce that the Company is to cornerstone a funding round for Switzerland-registered Silta Finance AG (Silta) via the Companys 100% owned Gibraltar registered subsidiary, Seedcoin Limited ("Seedcoin").

Highlights:

Seedcoin signs Convertible Loan Agreement and Option Agreement with Silta as cornerstone investor in funding round.

The Convertible Loan Agreement provides a loan principal amount of USD50,000 at a pre-money valuation of USD5m. The loan is granted for a period of six months, converting at maturity into 22,306 new common shares of Silta at a price of USD 2.2416 per share.

The Option Agreement for up to USD500,000 provides the rights to subscribe to up to 163,575 new shares in Silta at a pre-money valuation of USD7.5m valid for 12 months.

Subject to Loan conversion and Options exercised in full, Seedcoin will hold a total of 185,881 shares or 6.7% of the total share capital of Silta.

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of the Company commented:

We are delighted to further support Silta Finance and its highly experienced team led by Ben Sheppard in this latest funding round, as cornerstone investors.

The feasibility and due diligence process for infrastructure projects is known to be extremely time consuming and cumbersome. Silta aims to address this industry-wide challenge head-on with their advanced AI methodology. AI is already proving that it has the potential to redefine complex processes and transform industries, thereby providing a significant competitive advantage to companies such as Silta who are first movers in integrating these new tools into their business models.

We see this investment in Silta as a great fit for Coinsiliums project portfolio and we will be following their progress very closely going forward.

Ben Sheppard, Co-founder at Silta commented:

In the past year, Silta has meticulously crafted a proprietary model featuring 360 data points for evaluating the bankability of infrastructure projects. We have successfully conducted pilot tests in sectors including solar energy and high-speed drone highways, affirming the model's robustness. The fresh injection of capital from this current funding round will be instrumental in advancing our next developmental phase, particularly in integrating legal and sustainability dimensions into Silta's AI capabilities.

Working with Coinsilium has been an enriching experience; Malcolm and Eddys insights have been invaluable in helping us shape our strategy, honing our product-market fit, and refining our go-to-market approach.

We now have a robust sales pipeline with an estimated US$12 million of fees and we are eagerly looking forward to the next 12 months as we work to introduce Silta AI to a global clientele."

Background

On 5 May 2022, Coinsilium announced its appointment as strategic advisor to Silta and that it has entered into an Early Contribution Agreement (ECA) with Silta to purchase USD75,000 of future SILTA tokens, the utility token of the Silta ecosystem.

About Silta

Silta is developing an advanced Artificial Intelligence (AI) powered platform designed to revolutionise sustainable infrastructure financing by automating the due diligence, feasibility, and project preparation processes.

Siltas advanced AI methodology will analyse vast amounts of data automatically, swiftly evaluating a projects potential, feasibility, and risks; thereby accelerating the evaluation process and readiness for financing. This frees up valuable time and resources, allowing developers to focus on the most practical imperatives of driving meaningful change and achieving sustainability targets and goals. Further details regarding Silta can be found on their website: https://silta.finance/

Convertible Loan Agreement

Under the terms of the Convertible Loan Agreement, Seedcoin will provide a loan for an aggregate principal amount of USD50,000.00 ("Loan") at a pre-money valuation of USD5m. The interest-free Loan is granted for a period of six months from the date of the Agreement. At Maturity, the outstanding Loan amount shall convert into 22,306 new common shares of Silta at a price of USD 2.2416 per share.

Option Agreement

Under the terms of the Option Agreement, Seedcoin has the right to subscribe to up to 163,575 new shares in Silta for an aggregate value of up to USD500,000 at a pre-money valuation of USD7.5m. The Option may be exercised at any time during a period of 12 months from the date of the Option Agreement (Effective Date).

Subsequent to the Loan conversion, should Seedcoin exercise its Option entitlement in full, it will hold a total of 185,881 shares or 6.7% of the total share capital of Silta.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor, and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation.

Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsiliums wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Companys operational hub in Gibraltar.

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the Aquis Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

