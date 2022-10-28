|
28.10.2022 08:00:12
Coinsilium Group Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding
|
Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED
("Coinsilium" or the "Company")
Coinsilium Group Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholdings
London UK, 28 October 2022 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, announces that it was informed on 27 October 2022 that:
Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of the Company purchased 250,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1.95p per Ordinary Share. Following the above purchase Mr Travia has a beneficial interest in a total of 8,256,702 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 4.73% of the issued share capital of the Company.
Malcolm Palle, Chairman of the Company purchased 250,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1.9p per Ordinary Share. Following the above purchase Mr Palle has a beneficial interest in a total of 8,884,234 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 5.08% of the issued share capital of the Company.
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.
Notes to Editor
About Coinsilium
Coinsilium is a focused Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance.
Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.
Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".
Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.
|ISIN:
|VGG225641015
|Category Code:
|DSH
|TIDM:
|COIN
|Sequence No.:
|197338
|EQS News ID:
|1473933
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coinsilium Group Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|
28.10.22
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
28.10.22
|Coinsilium Group Limited : Director/PDMR Shareholding (Investegate)
|
26.10.22
|Coinsilium Group Limited: IOV Labs Asia Joint Venture Update (EQS Group)
|
26.10.22
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Venture Investments and Advisory Portfolio Update (EQS Group)
|
26.10.22
|Coinsilium Group Limited : Web3 Venture Investments and Advisory Portfolio Update (Investegate)
|
07.10.22
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Director's Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
04.10.22
|Coinsilium Group Limited: DSH-Director/PDMR Shareholding* (EQS Group)
|
30.09.22