Coinsilium Group Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

London UK, 25 August 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, announces that it was informed on 24 August 2022 that Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of the Company, purchased 1,500,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1.25p per Ordinary Share. Following the purchase Mr Travia has a beneficial interest in a total of 13,356,702 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 6.84% of the issued share capital of the Company.

 

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

 

Coinsilium Group Limited

Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive

+350 2000 8223

+44 (0) 7785 381 089

www.coinsilium.com

 

 

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser)

+44 (0) 207 469 0930

 

 

SI Capital Limited

Nick Emerson

(Broker)

+44 (0) 1483 413 500

 

Notes to Editor

 

About Coinsilium 

 

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsiliums wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Companys operational hub in Gibraltar.

 

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF"

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Eddy Travia

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coinsilium Group Limited

b)

LEI

213800YP3S25YH3GQV31

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd

 

Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.25p

1,500,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

24 August 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

AQSE Growth Market

 

 

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them.

 

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG225641015
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: COIN
Sequence No.: 267271
EQS News ID: 1711989

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

