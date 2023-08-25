Coinsilium Group Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholdings

|
London UK, 25 August 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, announces that it was informed on 24 August 2022 that Eddy Travia, Chief Executive of the Company, purchased 1,500,000 ordinary shares in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1.25p per Ordinary Share. Following the purchase Mr Travia has a beneficial interest in a total of 13,356,702 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 6.84% of the issued share capital of the Company.
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.
Notes to Editor
About Coinsilium
Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsiliums wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Companys operational hub in Gibraltar.
In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF"
