COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: Indorse Bastion Modular Web3 Wallet solution

London, UK, 29 August 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder is pleased to provide details of the latest news from portfolio company Indorse Pte. Ltd. (Indorse) released on Monday 28 August 2023, regarding the unveiling of its new Web3 software product Bastion, an open source, modular wallet and Software Development Kit (SDK).

The full Indorse announcement can be seen here: https://blog.indorse.io/introducing-bastion-the-future-of-wallet-integration-for-web3-dapps-eb451de363ef

Indorse Bastion Wallet SDK

Wallets are the first points of interaction between users and Web3 applications and recent developments such as Ethereums account abstraction allow newcomers to use decentralised applications in a much easier way. Through the Bastion wallet, users will be able to log in via their Web2 social media accounts and start using their wallet before uploading any digital assets without having to worry about the transaction fees (or gas). Account abstraction also allows simple wallet recovery, a reassuring feature for all newcomers to Web3. These functionalities remove most of the friction inherent in current Web3 applications and makes the wallet experience much more user friendly.

Bastion SDK Commercial Model

The Bastion SDK makes it easy for Web3 developers to adopt the account abstraction standard and benefit from the new functionalities it enables. After a period of integration and testing, those Web3 projects wishing to continue to use Bastion will be charged a usage fee via a subscription to the Bastion service.

Disclosure

Indorse is a Coinsilium equity portfolio company and advisory client. Coinsilium currently holds a 10% interest in the issued share capital of Indorse. Coinsilium also holds approximately 5.3m IND tokens representing approximately 14.12% of the current IND circulating supply and 317 BlockBot NFTs representing approximately 10.5% of circulating supply.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

