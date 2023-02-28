Coinsilium Group Limited: IOV Labs Asia Joint Venture Update

Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium Group LIMITED

London UK, 28 February 2023, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder hereby provides an update on the status of IOV Labs Asia PTE. Ltd (IOV Labs Asia), the Companys Singapore-based 50/50 joint venture company (JVC) with IOV Labs Ltd (IOV Labs).

On 26 October 2022, the Company provided an initial update to the market by announcing that IOV Labs informed the Company that it has been re-structuring its goals, targets and strategy, and proposed that Coinsilium consider terms under which the Company would be prepared for the existing Join Venture Agreement ("JVA) to be replaced with an alternative business model.

Status Update

The Company reaffirmed its position that a prerequisite to progressing an alternative business model, would be the satisfactory resolution of the existing JVA arrangements.

The Company submitted its formal proposal for resolution of the JVA to IOV Labs on 1 December 2022. The parties have appointed respective legal representatives to work with them in good faith towards an amicable resolution. The Company has now received a substantive written response from IOV Labs with their proposal for the resolution of the JVA, which the Company will review and consider. A further announcement will be made in due course.

Outside of the JV resolution process, the Companys commercial focus continues to remain firmly on its value generative investment and advisory activities. As noted by Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia in the Companys latest Web3 portfolio update of 2 February 2023, we are now seeing a notable change in market sentiment within the industry, with a much more optimistic outlook. We therefore believe that Coinsilium is in an excellent position to take advantage of the improving market conditions as we look towards an exciting 2023 for the Company and shareholders.

Disclosure

IOV Labs currently holds 25,934,000 shares in Coinsilium representing 14.84% of its outstanding ordinary shares.

Coinsilium Chairman Malcolm Palle and non-executive director Wayne Almeida are non-executive directors of IOV Labs.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

