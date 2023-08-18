COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Coinsilium Group Limited: IOV Labs Asia Update

London, UK, 18 August 2023 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder hereby provides an update on the status of IOV Labs Asia Pte. Ltd. (IOV Labs Asia), the Companys Singapore-based 50/50 joint venture company (JVC) with IOV Labs Ltd (IOV Labs).

Background

On 26 October 2022, Coinsilium announced that IOV Labs had advised the Company that it has been re-structuring its goals, targets and strategy and proposed that Coinsilium considers terms under which the Company would be prepared for the current JVC to be replaced with an alternative business model.

The Company advised IOV Labs at that time that it would be willing to review the objectives of the JVC and proposed certain alternative business models, whilst affirming its position that a prerequisite to progressing any alternative business model would be the satisfactory resolution of the existing JVA arrangements.

On 28 February 2023, the Company provided a further update stating that the parties have appointed respective legal representatives to work with them in good faith towards reaching an amicable resolution. Through the Companys legal representatives, it submitted its formal proposal for resolution of the JVC to IOV Labs on 1 December 2022 and received a substantive written response from IOV Labs on 28 February 2023 with their proposal for the resolution of the JVC. On 18 April, the Company sent its counterproposal to IOV Labs, but parties could not reach an agreement.

Status Update

Both parties agreed to proceed to a mediation process under the auspices of the Singapore Mediation Centre (SMC), Singapores leading provider of alternative dispute resolution services. The mediation was conducted on Thursday 17 August 2023. However, despite Coinsiliums best efforts, unfortunately no mutually acceptable resolution was reached.

With the mediation process having now run its course, the Company is considering its options in consultation with its Singapore legal advisors.

The operations of the JVC have been funded to date by IOV Labs through a loan agreement between IOV Labs and the JVC. Coinsilium is not a party to the loan agreement.

In view of the fact that the mediation process has now run its course, both IOV Labs and Coinsilium have agreed in principle to wind up the JVC. In the event of the winding up of the JVC, Coinsilium CEO Eddy Travia will not have further involvement with the JVC.

The Company will update the market on further developments in a timely manner.

Directors Statement

In such circumstances, it is always the boards prime duty to look to protect the interests of the Company as well as the interests of its minority shareholders and it was for this reason that we agreed to enter into this mediation process in good faith. Whilst the outcome of the mediation process is somewhat disappointing, the conclusion of the process and the agreement in principle with IOV Labs to wind up of the JVC means that the Company can now draw a line under the JVC and firmly focus on its core business activities, value generative investment operations and its fast-growing advisory services capability.

Disclosure

IOV Labs currently holds 25,934,000 shares in Coinsilium representing 13.28% of the Companys outstanding ordinary shares.

Coinsilium Chairman Malcolm Palle and non-executive director Wayne Almeida were previously non-executive directors of IOV Labs up to 11 July 2023, whereupon both Mr Palle and Mr Almeida submitted their resignations to the board of IOV Labs, which were duly accepted.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

