Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM

London, UK, 21 November 2022 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to announce that the Annual General Meeting ('AGM') of shareholders of Coinsilium will be held at World Trade Center, 6 Bayside Road, 1st Floor, Unit 1.02, Gibraltar, GX11 1AA at 9:30 a.m. CET, on 12 December 2022.

 

The Notice of the AGM and Proxy Form will shortly be available for download from the Company website: https://coinsilium.com/investors/aquis-rule-4-14 under the 'Circulars sent to Shareholders' section.

 

 The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

 

Coinsilium Group Limited

Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive

+350 2000 8223

+44 (0) 7785 381 089

www.coinsilium.com

 

 

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser)

+44 (0) 207 469 0930

 

 

SI Capital Limited

Nick Emerson

(Broker)

+44 (0) 1483 413 500

 

 

Notes to Editor

 

About Coinsilium

 

Coinsilium is a focused Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance.

 

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile.  It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

 

Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".
