Coinsilium Group Limited: Portfolio Company Update: Otomato Web3 Automation Protocol Secures USD2m Strategic Investment from Top 20 UK Deep-Tech Venture Builder

Portfolio Company Update: Otomato Web3 Automation Protocol Secures USD2m Strategic Investment from Top 20 UK Deep-Tech Venture Builder

Gibraltar, 22 December 2025 – Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset investor and venture builder, is pleased to provide an update in respect of its portfolio company Otomato Web3 Agent Protocol (“Otomato”), a protocol enabling users to create autonomous agents capable of managing both on-chain and off-chain tasks without requiring coding expertise.

Strategic Investment for USD2m

Otomato has informed the Company that it has secured a USD2 million strategic investment from a leading UK-based deep-tech company, recognised among the top 20 private technology firms in the UK. The transaction was completed through an equity subscription, resulting in the new investor becoming a significant shareholder in Otomato’s Singapore-registered, software development company entity, Dyment Labs Pte. Ltd (“Dyment Labs”).

New Participation Structure for Otomato

As announced on 3 July 2024, Coinsilium’s initial USD 75,000 investment in Otomato was made through a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (“SAFT”). The SAFT provided for the allocation of an unspecified number of future protocol tokens and included temporary revenue-share rights on revenues generated by the Otomato platform up to the Token Generation Event (“TGE”). It also included an option to acquire additional tokens, which subsequently lapsed unexercised in July 2025.

To facilitate the USD2m strategic investment, Otomato has adopted a revised investment and capital structure through Dyment Labs; Coinsilium’s investment interest is now reflected within this new structure.

In accordance with the updated investment terms, Coinsilium has agreed to the termination of the initial SAFT and has completed a revised investment agreement to align its interests under the new investment structure.

Coinsilium’s interest in Otomato is now held through:

an equity interest of 1,875 shares in Dyment Labs, representing approximately 1.25% of its issued share capital; and



a Token Warrant, which replaces the prior SAFT provisions and provides for the allocation of future protocol tokens.

With Otomato now well capitalised and focused on development and launch, the emphasis has shifted from early revenue activity to long-term protocol development and ecosystem adoption.

Strategic Positioning and Integration with Hyperliquid

Otomato has also stated that it has identified the Hyperliquid protocol and ecosystem as a primary strategic focus for the next phase of its development with other ecosystems beyond Hyperliquid expected to follow.

Hyperliquid is a high-performance Layer-1 blockchain and decentralised trading ecosystem featuring a fully on-chain orderbook and an Ethereum-compatible execution layer (“HyperEVM”), designed to deliver fast execution and deep on-chain liquidity. Widely recognised for its rapid growth, Hyperliquid has ranked among the top 12 protocols globally by market capitalisation.

By developing automation tools, notifications and portfolio-intelligence features for Hyperliquid, HyperSwap and other HyperEVM-based applications, Otomato is positioning itself within one of the fastest-expanding ecosystems in decentralised finance. The scale and momentum of Hyperliquid provides a meaningful catalyst for the adoption and utility of Otomato’s automation layer.

Otomato’s Expanding Use Cases

Otomato has identified more than 1,500 real-world applications for its automation infrastructure. Key examples include:

Portfolio-aware assistant - An on-chain position monitoring assistant with integrated alerts for portfolio-sensitive events, enabling users to stay informed without constant dashboard checks or reliance on noisy social-media channels.

DeFAi (DeFi + AI) Agents – Automated portfolio rebalancing based on real-time yield changes.

Social Agents – Triggering on-chain actions from posts on X.



These use cases demonstrate Otomato’s potential role in enhancing automation, efficiency and responsiveness across Web3 ecosystems. Otomato’s team’s development capabilities were recently showcased at the ETHGlobal Hackathon in Buenos Aires (21–23 November 2025), where it won two prizes.

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of Coinsilium, commented:

“This USD2 million strategic investment represents a strong endorsement of the Otomato team and the significant progress they have made in developing a highly innovative automation infrastructure for Web3. We would like to congratulate the founders and their team on reaching this important milestone. A funding round of this scale provides Otomato with the resources needed to focus fully on product development and launch, removing many of the early-stage constraints that typically challenge emerging technology ventures.

While confidentiality considerations prevent us from naming the investor at this stage, we recognise the importance of this partnership and will update the market as soon as we are in a position to do so. For Coinsilium shareholders, this is a welcome development and underlines the potential value of identifying and supporting promising projects at an early stage with relatively modest capital commitments. With this new investment in place, the next phase for Otomato will centre on execution, and we look forward to following their progress closely.”

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company’s website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited (“Forza!”), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium’s strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company’s long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

About Otomato

Otomato has developed a powerful infrastructure called Otomato OS, the engine powering its DeFi intelligence layer, which connects on-chain and offchain data to protocol integrations to generate personalized signals and ship new use cases fast. The Otomato portfolio-aware assistant, an on-chain position monitoring assistant with integrated alerts for portfolio-sensitive events, enabling users to stay informed without constant dashboard checks or reliance on noisy social-media channels.

For further information, please visit: https://otomato.xyz/notifications/hyperevm

Important Notice

Coinsilium Group Limited (“Coinsilium” or “the Company”) holds part of its reserves in Bitcoin through its wholly owned Gibraltar-based subsidiary, Forza (Gibraltar) Limited (“Forza”), which is responsible for managing the Company’s Bitcoin treasury.

The Financial Conduct Authority (“FCA”) regards digital assets such as Bitcoin as high-risk and speculative, with potential for extreme price volatility. An investment in Coinsilium Group Limited is not an investment in Bitcoin, either directly or by proxy. Coinsilium holds a range of assets, including equity interests in companies operating within and beyond the blockchain sector, and maintains a diversified portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space. This structure provides broader exposure beyond Bitcoin. The Company’s exposure to Bitcoin forms part of its broader capital allocation strategy.

Coinsilium is not authorised or regulated by the FCA. While the Board of Directors considers Bitcoin to be an appropriate long-term reserve asset, prospective and existing investors should be aware of the associated risks. There is no certainty that the Company will be able to realise its Bitcoin holdings at expected valuations, and the financial performance of the Company may be affected by movements in the price of Bitcoin. As a result of the Company’s exposure to Bitcoin, the market value of Coinsilium shares may also experience significant fluctuations, and the value of investments can go down as well as up.

The decision to allocate capital into Bitcoin, facilitated through the Company’s dedicated treasury management structure, Forza, reflects a strategic view of Bitcoin as a long-term reserve asset. This approach is underpinned by over a decade of experience operating in the digital asset sector. The Company is aware of the particular risks Bitcoin presents to its financial position, which include but are not limited to:

(i) Volatility: Bitcoin is subject to significant price fluctuations, and its value can decline sharply over short periods, just as it can appreciate. Investors should be aware of the potential for substantial losses.

(ii) Lack of Regulation: The Bitcoin market operates with minimal regulatory supervision in many jurisdictions. This increases the risk of financial loss arising from events such as cyber breaches, illicit activity, or the failure of counterparties.

(iii) Liquidity Risk: The Company’s ability to liquidate its Bitcoin holdings is not guaranteed and may be subject to constraints. Factors that could affect this include market conditions at the time of sale, availability of counterparties, and unforeseen disruptions such as liquidity shortfalls, system outages, or cybersecurity incidents.

(iv) Reputational and Security Concerns: The cryptoasset sector continues to face reputational challenges, including associations with fraud, money laundering, and cyber-related threats. These concerns are not unfounded, particularly in certain areas of the market. However, based on over a decade of operational experience in the virtual assets industry, the Company has developed a deep understanding of the real-world risks and has established practices to navigate them responsibly—particularly in relation to Bitcoin.

Prospective investors are strongly encouraged to conduct their own research and carefully consider these risks before making any investment decision.

Nothing herein amounts to a recommendation to invest in the Company or to investment, taxation or legal advice. For further detail, please refer to the Company’s Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.