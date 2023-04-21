Handeln Sie jetzt mit den weltweit populärsten Kryptowährungen: Jetzt einfach und intuitiv in Krypto investieren**
21.04.2023 16:28:19

Coinsilium Group Limited: Subscription and Placing of GBP258,150

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
21-Apr-2023 / 15:28 GMT/BST

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

London, UK, 21 April 2022 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to announce that it has raised GBP258,150 gross of expenses via a company  share subscription and broker placing through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, of 17,209,999 new ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1.5 pence per share (the "Placing Shares") from existing and new shareholders and directors of the Company. Each Placing Share has an attaching warrant to subscribe for a further new ordinary share at an exercise price of 3p ("Warrants"), valid for two years from the expected date of admission of the Placing Shares, being 27 April 2023.

The Directors' participation in the Subscription are as follows:

Director                  Number of Ordinary shares  Amount subscribed

Eddy Travia               3,350,000                   GBP50,250

Malcolm Palle          3,350,000   GBP50,250

The funds raised will predominantly be used for investment purposes and specifically for follow-on funding rounds in certain ventures of the Companys portfolio. Further announcements in this respect will be made in due course.

Application has been made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to the AQSE Growth Market, expected to occur on or about 27 April 2023.

Total Voting Rights

Following the issue of the 17,209,999 Ordinary Shares, the Company has 191,958,234 Ordinary Shares in issue, which also represents the total number of voting rights in the Company. The Company does not hold any ordinary shares in treasury. This figure should be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest.

Following the issue of the Placing shares, the interests of the Directors of the Company are

Director                  Number of Ordinary Shares  Percentage interest in enlarged issued share capital

Eddy Travia               11,856,702                   6.18

Malcolm Palle           12,234,234                   6.37

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

 

Coinsilium Group Limited

Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive

+350 2000 8223

+44 (0) 7785 381 089

www.coinsilium.com

 

 

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser)

+44 (0) 207 469 0930

 

 

SI Capital Limited

Nick Emerson

(Broker)

+44 (0) 1483 413 500

 

 

 

 

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Web3 Investor, Advisor and Venture Builder based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction, and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the Web3 arena and within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has also partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Web3 and Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Eddy Travia

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coinsilium Group Limited

b)

LEI

213800YP3S25YH3GQV31

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd

 

Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.5p

3,350,000

Grant of Warrants

Exercise: 3p

Volume(s)

3,350,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

20 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Aquis Exchange

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Malcolm Palle

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coinsilium Group Limited

b)

LEI

213800YP3S25YH3GQV31

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd

 

Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.5p

3,350,000

Grant of Warrants

Exercise: 3p

Volume(s)

3,350,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

20 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Aquis Exchange

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG225641015
Category Code: MSCM
TIDM: COIN
Sequence No.: 238814
EQS News ID: 1614279

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

