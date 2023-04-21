|
21.04.2023 16:28:19
Coinsilium Group Limited: Subscription and Placing of GBP258,150
Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED
("Coinsilium" or the "Company")
Coinsilium Group Limited: Coinsilium completes Subscription and Placing raising GBP258,150
London, UK, 21 April 2022 - Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE:COIN) (OTCQB:CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder, is pleased to announce that it has raised GBP258,150 gross of expenses via a company share subscription and broker placing through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, of 17,209,999 new ordinary shares of no par value ("Ordinary Shares") at a price of 1.5 pence per share (the "Placing Shares") from existing and new shareholders and directors of the Company. Each Placing Share has an attaching warrant to subscribe for a further new ordinary share at an exercise price of 3p ("Warrants"), valid for two years from the expected date of admission of the Placing Shares, being 27 April 2023.
The Directors' participation in the Subscription are as follows:
The funds raised will predominantly be used for investment purposes and specifically for follow-on funding rounds in certain ventures of the Companys portfolio. Further announcements in this respect will be made in due course.
Application has been made for the Placing Shares to be admitted to the AQSE Growth Market, expected to occur on or about 27 April 2023.
Notes to Editor
About Coinsilium
Coinsilium is a focused Web3 Investor, Advisor and Venture Builder based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction, and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the Web3 arena and within Open Finance.
Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has also partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Web3 and Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.
Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".
|
