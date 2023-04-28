28.04.2023 15:10:52

Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights

28-Apr-2023 / 14:10 GMT/BST

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

 

London, UK, 28 April 2023 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces that it has 191,958,234 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

 

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

 

The figure of 191,958,234 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.


The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

For further information, please contact:

 

Coinsilium Group Limited

Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive

+350 2000 8223

+44 (0) 7785 381 089

www.coinsilium.com

 

 

Peterhouse Capital Limited

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl

(AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser)

+44 (0) 207 469 0930

 

 

SI Capital Limited

Nick Emerson

(Broker)

+44 (0) 1483 413 500

 

 

 

 

Notes to Editor

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium is a focused Web3 Investor, Advisor and Venture Builder based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction, and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the Web3 arena and within Open Finance.

Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has also partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Web3 and Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.

Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Eddy Travia

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coinsilium Group Limited

b)

LEI

213800YP3S25YH3GQV31

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd

 

Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.5p

3,350,000

Grant of Warrants

Exercise: 3p

Volume(s)

3,350,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

20 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Aquis Exchange

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Malcolm Palle

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coinsilium Group Limited

b)

LEI

213800YP3S25YH3GQV31

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd

 

Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b)

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 Price(s)

Volume(s)

1.5p

3,350,000

Grant of Warrants

Exercise: 3p

Volume(s)

3,350,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

20 April 2023

f)

Place of the transaction

Aquis Exchange

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
ISIN: VGG225641015
Category Code: TVR
TIDM: COIN
Sequence No.: 240511
EQS News ID: 1620911

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1620911&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coinsilium Group Ltdmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coinsilium Group Ltdmehr Analysen

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coinsilium Group Ltd 0,01 0,00% Coinsilium Group Ltd

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

Vor langem Wochenende: ATX beendet Freitagshandel stärker -- DAX letztlich mit Gewinnen
Der ATX konnte vor dem verlängerten Wochenende von den starken US-Vorgaben profitieren. Am deutschen Aktienmarkt ging es am Freitag nach einem Kursabfall wieder aufwärts.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen