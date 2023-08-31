31.08.2023 13:18:17

Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

("Coinsilium" or the "Company")

Total Voting Rights

 

London, UK, 31 August 2023 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces that it has 195,208,234 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.

 

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

 

The figure of 195,208,234 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

 

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.

Enquiries:

 

Coinsilium Group Limited  

Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman  

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive  

+350 2000 8223  

+44 (0) 7785 381 089  

www.coinsilium.com  

   

   

Peterhouse Capital Limited  

Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl   (Aquis Corporate Adviser)  

+44 (0) 207 469 0930  

   

   

SI Capital Limited  

Nick Emerson  (Broker)  

+44 (0) 1483 413 500  

 

   

Notes to Editor:

About Coinsilium 

Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsiliums wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Companys operational hub in Gibraltar. 

In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
