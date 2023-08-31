|
31.08.2023 13:18:17
Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights
|
Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED
("Coinsilium" or the "Company")
Total Voting Rights
London, UK, 31 August 2023 - In accordance with the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules, Coinsilium hereby announces that it has 195,208,234 ordinary shares of nil par value ("Ordinary Shares") in issue, each share carrying the right to one vote.
The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.
The figure of 195,208,234 Ordinary Shares may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.
Notes to Editor:
About Coinsilium
Coinsilium is an investor, advisor and venture builder at the forefront of Web3 convergence. The Company invests in and accelerates Web3 and AI powered technology start-ups whilst supporting their development and commercialisation. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to start-ups looking to issue tokens through token generation events. Coinsiliums wholly owned subsidiary Coinsilium (Gibraltar) Limited is the Companys operational hub in Gibraltar.
In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
|ISIN:
|VGG225641015
|Category Code:
|TVR
|TIDM:
|COIN
|Sequence No.:
|268520
|EQS News ID:
|1716225
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coinsilium Group Ltdmehr Nachrichten
|
31.08.23
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
|
29.08.23
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Indorse Bastion Modular Web3 Wallet solution (EQS Group)
|
25.08.23
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Director/PDMR Shareholdings (EQS Group)
|
18.08.23
|Coinsilium Group Limited: IOV Labs Asia Update (EQS Group)
|
11.08.23
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Issue of Tokenomi Consideration Shares (EQS Group)
|
15.06.23
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Conversion of Greengage Loan Note and Subscription for New Shares (EQS Group)
|
19.05.23
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Completion of Acquisition of Tokenomi Web3 Advisory Service Business (EQS Group)
|
28.04.23
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Total Voting Rights (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Coinsilium Group Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coinsilium Group Ltd
|0,01
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach US-Arbeitsmarktbericht: US-Börsen schließen uneins -- ATX geht stärker ins Wochenende -- DAX beendet Handel schwächer -- Asiens Börsen letztlich fester
Der heimische Aktienmarkt präsentierte sich vor dem Wochenende mit positiver Tendenz. Der deutsche Leitindex gab derweil ab. An den US-Börsen ging es am Freitag in verschiedene Richtungen. Die Märkte in Fernost zeigten sich am Freitag stärker.