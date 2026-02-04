Coinsilium Group Aktie

Coinsilium Group für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A2ACHP / ISIN: VGG225641015

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
04.02.2026 12:56:06

Coinsilium Group Limited: Warrant Exercise, Issue of Shares and Director Shareholding

Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
Coinsilium Group Limited: Warrant Exercise, Issue of Shares and Director Shareholding

04-Feb-2026 / 11:56 GMT/BST

COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED

(“Coinsilium” or the “Company”)

Warrant Exercise, Issue of Shares and Director Shareholding

 

Gibraltar, 4 February 2026 – Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset investor and venture builder, is pleased to announce the following:

Exercise of Warrants

The Company has received warrant exercise notices over 2,600,000 ordinary shares of no par value (“Ordinary Shares”) at an exercise price of 3.75 pence per share. The exercised warrants are among those granted as part of the Company’s subscription and broker placement through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, as announced on 8 March 2024.

Service Shares

Additionally, 1,790,000 Ordinary Shares have been issued in lieu of cash for payment totalling £67,125 in respect of marketing and communications services. The Ordinary Shares were issued at a deemed issue price of 3.75 pence per share, being the price determined by the Company for the purposes of this issue.

Director Shareholding

The warrants exercised include those held by two Directors of the Company, as follows:

  • Malcolm Palle, Non-Executive Chairman of the Company, exercised warrants and was issued 800,000 new Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 3.75 pence per share.
     
  • Eddy Travia, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, exercised warrants and was issued 800,000 new Ordinary Shares at an exercise price of 3.75 pence per share.
     

Following the exercise of the warrants, Mr Travia’s beneficial interest in the Company comprises 18,906,702 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 3.85% of the Company’s enlarged issued share capital, and Mr Palle’s beneficial interest comprises 16,109,234 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 3.28% of the Company’s enlarged issued share capital.

Admission

Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on or around 10 February 2026 (“Admission”). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Ordinary Shares of the Company currently in issue.

Following Admission, the Company’s issued share capital will comprise 491,624,495 Ordinary Shares. This figure represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.

The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.

The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

 

 

Coinsilium Group Limited

Eddy Travia, Chief Executive

+350 2000 8223

+44 (0)7881 306 903

www.coinsilium.com

AlbR Capital Limited

(AQUIS Growth Market Corporate Adviser and Corporate Broker)

+44 (0)20 7469 0930

SI Capital Limited (Joint Broker)

Nick Emerson

+44 (0)1483 413 500

 

OAK Securities (Joint Broker)

Damion Carruel, Calvin Man

Tel. +44 (0) 20 3973 3678

 

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Eddy Travia

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coinsilium Group Limited

b)

LEI

213800YP3S25YH3GQV31

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd

 

Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Warrants for Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 Price(s)

Volume(s)

3.75p

800,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

04 February 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Aquis Growth Market

 

1

Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)

Name

Malcolm Palle

2

Reason for the notification

a)

Position/status

PDMR

b)

 

Initial notification /Amendment

Initial notification

3

 

Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)

Name

Coinsilium Group Limited

b)

LEI

213800YP3S25YH3GQV31

4

 

Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)

 

Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code

Ordinary shares of no par value each in Coinsilium Group Ltd

 

Identification code (ISIN) for Coinsilium Group Limited ordinary shares: VGG225641015

b)

Nature of the transaction

Exercise of Warrants for Ordinary Shares

c)

Price(s) and volume(s)

 

 Price(s)

Volume(s)

3.75p

800,000

 

d)

Aggregated information

- Aggregated volume

- Price

N/A

e)

Date of the transaction

04 February 2026

f)

Place of the transaction

Aquis Growth Market

 

Notes to Editors

About Coinsilium

Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.

Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.

Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company’s website.

In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited (“Forza!”), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium’s strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company’s long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.

Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.

With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.

For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com

 


Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News
ISIN: VGG225641015
Category Code: MSCL
TIDM: COIN
LEI Code: 213800WAVVOPS85N2205
Sequence No.: 417182
EQS News ID: 2271344

 
End of Announcement EQS News Service

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Coinsilium Group Ltd

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Coinsilium Group Ltd

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Coinsilium Group Ltd 0,02 -17,86% Coinsilium Group Ltd

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

02.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. im Januar 2026: Monatsbilanz der Kryptowährungen
02.02.26 Januar 2026: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen im abgelaufenen Monat
01.02.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 5
01.02.26 KW 5: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
01.02.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 5: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

EZB-Zinsentscheid im Blick: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Donnerstag Verluste ein. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Verkäufer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag größtenteils rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen