Coinsilium Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2ACHP / ISIN: VGG225641015
|
04.02.2026 12:56:06
Coinsilium Group Limited: Warrant Exercise, Issue of Shares and Director Shareholding
|
Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED
(“Coinsilium” or the “Company”)
Warrant Exercise, Issue of Shares and Director Shareholding
Gibraltar, 4 February 2026 – Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF), the Aquis-quoted digital asset investor and venture builder, is pleased to announce the following:
Exercise of Warrants
The Company has received warrant exercise notices over 2,600,000 ordinary shares of no par value (“Ordinary Shares”) at an exercise price of 3.75 pence per share. The exercised warrants are among those granted as part of the Company’s subscription and broker placement through Peterhouse Capital and SI Capital, as announced on 8 March 2024.
Service Shares
Additionally, 1,790,000 Ordinary Shares have been issued in lieu of cash for payment totalling £67,125 in respect of marketing and communications services. The Ordinary Shares were issued at a deemed issue price of 3.75 pence per share, being the price determined by the Company for the purposes of this issue.
Director Shareholding
The warrants exercised include those held by two Directors of the Company, as follows:
Following the exercise of the warrants, Mr Travia’s beneficial interest in the Company comprises 18,906,702 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 3.85% of the Company’s enlarged issued share capital, and Mr Palle’s beneficial interest comprises 16,109,234 Ordinary Shares, representing approximately 3.28% of the Company’s enlarged issued share capital.
Admission
Application has been made for the new Ordinary Shares to be admitted to trading on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market on or around 10 February 2026 (“Admission”). The new Ordinary Shares will rank pari passu with the Ordinary Shares of the Company currently in issue.
Following Admission, the Company’s issued share capital will comprise 491,624,495 Ordinary Shares. This figure represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the purposes of calculating whether they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority’s Disclosure and Transparency Rules.
The Company does not hold any Ordinary Shares in treasury.
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.
Notes to Editors
About Coinsilium
Coinsilium Group Limited (AQUIS: COIN | OTCQB: CINGF) is a company quoted on the Aquis Stock Exchange Growth Market in London and cross-traded on OTC Markets in New York, with a long-established presence in the digital asset sector.
Since 2015, Coinsilium has played a pioneering role in supporting blockchain innovation, working with early-stage ventures and contributing to the evolution of decentralised technologies and digital finance.
Coinsilium maintains a portfolio of strategic investments across the digital asset space, including equity interests in companies both within the blockchain sector and in related areas such as financial technology and digital infrastructure. A full overview of its portfolio can be found on the portfolio section of the Company’s website.
In 2025, Coinsilium launched Forza (Gibraltar) Limited (“Forza!”), its 100%-owned subsidiary registered in Gibraltar. Forza is responsible for owning and managing Coinsilium’s strategic Bitcoin treasury and strategy, which is designed to enhance the Company’s long-term financial resilience and provide a sound treasury foundation to support its future growth. Storage of all Bitcoin holdings is handled by third-party, regulated, institutional-grade custodians.
Please refer to the Bitcoin Treasury Policy and Strategic Plan.
With over a decade of Digital Asset sector experience and a clear forward-focused strategy, Coinsilium is committed to building long-term value for shareholders through disciplined participation in the evolving digital asset economy.
For further information, please visit: www.coinsilium.com
Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
View original content: EQS News
|ISIN:
|VGG225641015
|Category Code:
|MSCL
|TIDM:
|COIN
|LEI Code:
|213800WAVVOPS85N2205
|Sequence No.:
|417182
|EQS News ID:
|2271344
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coinsilium Group Ltd
|
04.02.26
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Warrant Exercise, Issue of Shares and Director Shareholding (EQS Group)
|
23.12.25
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Result of AGM and Chairman’s Statement (EQS Group)
|
22.12.25
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Portfolio Company Update: Otomato Web3 Automation Protocol Secures USD2m Strategic Investment from Top 20 UK Deep-Tech Venture Builder (EQS Group)
|
18.12.25
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Holding in Company (EQS Group)
|
08.12.25
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Portfolio Company Update: Greengage Announces Intention to Float (EQS Group)
|
01.12.25
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Yellow Network Strategic Partnership Update and Treasury Update (EQS Group)
|
27.11.25
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Notice of AGM (EQS Group)
|
16.10.25
|Coinsilium Group Limited: Board Restructuring and Strategic Update (EQS Group)
Analysen zu Coinsilium Group Ltd
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coinsilium Group Ltd
|0,02
|-17,86%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerEZB-Zinsentscheid im Blick: ATX und DAX schließen schwächer -- US-Börsen schließen tiefer -- Asiens Börsen mehrheitlich in Rot
Sowohl der heimische als auch der deutsche Aktienmarkt steckten am Donnerstag Verluste ein. An den US-Börsen dominierten die Verkäufer. Die Börsen in Fernost wiesen am Donnerstag größtenteils rote Vorzeichen aus.