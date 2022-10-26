|
26.10.2022 08:00:12
Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Venture Investments and Advisory Portfolio Update
|
Coinsilium Group Limited (COIN)
COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED
("Coinsilium" or the "Company")
Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Venture Investments and Advisory Portfolio Update
London, UK, 26 October 2022, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder is pleased to provide an update on its Crypto Investment and Advisory portfolio.
Over the course of the current financial year Coinsilium has announced several new pre-seed and seed-stage investments as well as advisory service agreements with Web3 focused ventures in the DeFi, Metaverse, Crypto Trading, Play and Earn Gaming, and Fashion space. Web3 is the next evolution of the internet and builds off the current Web 2.0 model with added functionality achieved by decentralisation and the deployment of smart contracts through blockchain technology. Web3 empowers users by ensuring independent ownership of their data and enabling transparent governance of the protocols. In 2021 the global Web3 market size was USD 1.36 billion and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.9% from 2022 to 2030 according to a report by Grandview Research
https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/web-3-0-blockchain-market-report
In the case of Coinsiliums Web3 investments, these ventures are aiming to issue a native token at a future stage through a Token Generating Event (TGE). The Token will represent the economic interests of all participants and stakeholders in the project, including the founders, investors and the eventual community of users of their services. As an early or seed/pre-seed stage investor, Coinsiliums investment interest in each venture takes the form of an entitlement to future tokens which will vest in accordance with the terms set out in each individual investment agreement.
So far this year, Coinsilium has deployed the equivalent of USD 575,000 from its Crypto treasury reserves into early stage Web3 ventures. The Company will also be looking to selectively add to these investments in the light of current market conditions when favourable terms present themselves. Investors should also expect further announcements in the near and medium-term relating to new advisory services agreements where we expect to see the steady growth we are currently experiencing continue over the remainder of this year and well into 2023.
Web3 Venture Profiles - Investor Research Tools
To assist investors to better understand the kind of investments Coinsilium is making in the Web3 space, we have produced a new set of research tools in the form of individual "Web3 Venture Profiles" which provide a concise overview on a selection of these ventures, including those where we act as strategic advisors. These Web3 Venture Profiles can be downloaded via the Coinsilium website as well as via the links in the update section below: https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations
Web3 Venture Overview and Updates
Coinsiliums investment in Yellow Network is represented by a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT"). On 21 April 2022, Coinsilium announced the purchase of USD200,000 of YELLOW tokens, the native token of Yellow Network. Yellow Network is a cross chain overlay, Financial Information Exchange and distributed liquidity infrastructure network allowing for direct Peer-to-Peer (P2P) trading between blockchains and cryptocurrency exchanges, aiming to interconnect the fragmented liquidity of the vast blockchain industry.
Yellow Network has been making solid progress since the time of Coinsiliums investment and we are pleased to provide the following update.
Q2 & Q3 2022
Q4 2022
The Yellow Network Web3 Venture Profile can be downloaded here:
https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations/download?path=Yellow_%2BProfile.pdf
On 5 May 2022 Coinsilium announced it had signed a Strategic Advisory Agreement and an Early Contribution Agreement with Silta Finance. Under the terms of the ECA, Coinsilium will receive USD75,000 in value of SILTA tokens. The tokens will vest over a period of time after the SILTA TGE takes place. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to Silta. The services include the provision of strategic advice in respect to market trends, new developments and innovations in DeFi and project financing.
Silta aims to build a better future by directing finance to the infrastructure that can deliver real impacts.
In a nutshell, Silta does three things: (1) conduct due diligence and sustainability impact scoring (Silta Score) on borrowers' debt financing applications; (2) act as a marketplace (Financing Marketplace) which brings together borrowers with TradFi and DeFi protocols to broker financing deals and (3) monitor the borrowers' performance (Project Portal) during the construction and operations of real-world assets.
Q2 & Q3 2022
The Silta Finance Web3 Venture Profile can be downloaded here:
https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations/download?path=Silta_Profile.pdf
On 25 July 2022 Coinsilium announced that it had entered into a Token Purchase Agreement to purchase USD200,000 of future Metalinq tokens ($MLINQ). Under the terms of the Token Purchase Agreement, Coinsilium will receive USD200,000 in value of $MLINQ digital tokens. The tokens will vest over a period of time following the $MLINQ TGE. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to Metalinq covering token economics, strategic development, and partnerships.
August 2022
September 2022
The Metalinq Web3 Venture Profile can be downloaded here:
https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations/download?path=Metalinq_%2BProfile.pdf
On 22 June 2022 Coinsilium announced that it had entered into a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT) with GGs.io at the pre-seed stage. Under the terms of the SAFT, Coinsilium will receive USD100,000 in value of GGs.io tokens. The tokens will vest over a period of time after the GGs.io TGE takes place. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to GGs.io. The services include strategic advice on token economics, growth strategy and partnerships.
GGs.io creates social mobility through a blockchain gaming platform in Latin America. GGs.io is an organisation founded with the purpose of bringing new experiences and earning opportunities to gamers. Their efforts are aimed at forging a space where players from all over the world can win prizes by playing games, competing or just relaxing. All members of the organisation are passionate about gaming and are committed to providing an optimal experience and as many benefits as possible to users. The GGs.io founding team members have contributed in the build of successful e-sports ventures in Latam, launching and operating successful communities and events for brands such as Razer, Red Bull, Claro Gaming, ViacomCBS and Supercell, among others over the past five years.
July 2022
August 2022
September 2022
The GGS.io Web3 Venture Profile can be downloaded here: https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations/download?path=GGS_%2BProfile.pdf
Please note that terms pertaining to advisory services engagements are commercially sensitive and subject to confidentiality agreements.
Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile and the value of any future digital tokens to be received by the Company may vary greatly from the price paid or from any price communicated by the Company or the Web3 Ventures prior to the digital tokens being made available for trading.
The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement.
Notes to Editor
About Coinsilium
Coinsilium is a focused Web3 Investor, Advisor and Venture Builder based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance.
Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar.
Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".
|ISIN:
|VGG225641015
|Category Code:
|MSCM
|TIDM:
|COIN
|Sequence No.:
|196789
|EQS News ID:
|1471961
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
|
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coinsilium Group Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Coinsilium Group Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coinsilium Group Ltd
|0,02
|0,00%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerNach EZB-Zinsentscheid: US-Börsen schließen uneinheitlich -- ATX schließt im Plus -- DAX klettert letztendlich -- Börsen in Fernost schließen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt legte im Donnerstagshandel zu. Auch der deutsche Leitindex konnte seine Verluste abschütteln. Anleger in den USA konnten sich am Donnerstag nicht auf eine gemeinsame Richtung einigen. Die asiatischen Börsen schlugen am Donnerstag unterschiedliche Richtungen ein.