COINSILIUM GROUP LIMITED ("Coinsilium" or the "Company") Coinsilium Group Limited: Web3 Venture Investments and Advisory Portfolio Update London, UK, 26 October 2022, Coinsilium Group Limited (AQSE: COIN) (OTCQB: CINGF), the Web3 investor, advisor, and venture builder is pleased to provide an update on its Crypto Investment and Advisory portfolio. Over the course of the current financial year Coinsilium has announced several new pre-seed and seed-stage investments as well as advisory service agreements with Web3 focused ventures in the DeFi, Metaverse, Crypto Trading, Play and Earn Gaming, and Fashion space. Web3 is the next evolution of the internet and builds off the current Web 2.0 model with added functionality achieved by decentralisation and the deployment of smart contracts through blockchain technology. Web3 empowers users by ensuring independent ownership of their data and enabling transparent governance of the protocols. In 2021 the global Web3 market size was USD 1.36 billion and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 44.9% from 2022 to 2030 according to a report by Grandview Research https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/web-3-0-blockchain-market-report In the case of Coinsiliums Web3 investments, these ventures are aiming to issue a native token at a future stage through a Token Generating Event (TGE). The Token will represent the economic interests of all participants and stakeholders in the project, including the founders, investors and the eventual community of users of their services. As an early or seed/pre-seed stage investor, Coinsiliums investment interest in each venture takes the form of an entitlement to future tokens which will vest in accordance with the terms set out in each individual investment agreement. So far this year, Coinsilium has deployed the equivalent of USD 575,000 from its Crypto treasury reserves into early stage Web3 ventures. The Company will also be looking to selectively add to these investments in the light of current market conditions when favourable terms present themselves. Investors should also expect further announcements in the near and medium-term relating to new advisory services agreements where we expect to see the steady growth we are currently experiencing continue over the remainder of this year and well into 2023. Web3 Venture Profiles - Investor Research Tools To assist investors to better understand the kind of investments Coinsilium is making in the Web3 space, we have produced a new set of research tools in the form of individual "Web3 Venture Profiles" which provide a concise overview on a selection of these ventures, including those where we act as strategic advisors. These Web3 Venture Profiles can be downloaded via the Coinsilium website as well as via the links in the update section below: https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations Web3 Venture Overview and Updates Yellow Network A Layer-3 decentralised Broker Clearing Network Coinsiliums investment in Yellow Network is represented by a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens ("SAFT"). On 21 April 2022, Coinsilium announced the purchase of USD200,000 of YELLOW tokens, the native token of Yellow Network. Yellow Network is a cross chain overlay, Financial Information Exchange and distributed liquidity infrastructure network allowing for direct Peer-to-Peer (P2P) trading between blockchains and cryptocurrency exchanges, aiming to interconnect the fragmented liquidity of the vast blockchain industry. Yellow Network has been making solid progress since the time of Coinsiliums investment and we are pleased to provide the following update. Q2 & Q3 2022 Yellow set up a strategic partnership with India-based Advisory and Investment firm Aza Groups to concentrate on the Web3 technological solutions to crypto market challenges. Aza Groups has joined the long list of Yellow Network supporters to help the project on the mission to remove the operational bottleneck of todays crypto market trading. Aza Groups focuses on technology that can enable the adoption of crypto for the masses.

Aza Groups In a private token sale that took place on September 1st in collaboration with LaunchBlock, the $YELLOW token allocation sold out in under a minute where 1,388,888 $YELLOW tokens were sold at a price of USD0.036 each. Whilst at this stage we cannot confirm a price for tokens to be granted to Coinsilium under the SAFT allocation, we can provide an indication of the range of the discount Coinsilium will benefit from compared to the LaunchBlock private sale price achieved of $0.036. That discount range is between approximately 33.33% to 66.66%.

LaunchBlock is a borderless incubator for raising funds & scaling projects across the GameFi, NFT financing, DeFi (Decentralised Finance), and the entire cryptocurrency space. Q4 2022 Yellow has recently launched the Duckies Platform , an NFT & token-based reward platform designed to deepen the connection and boost the engagement of the powerful, friendly, and rapidly growing Yellow Network family.

Duckies Platform The Duckies Platform and PolyDoge , a fun and friendly internet currency on Polygon Network, that focuses on building community and engaging activities for their members, have announced a new strategic partnership to strengthen the development and adoption of both platforms.

PolyDoge The Duckies Platform is a dedicated ecosystem for driving community engagement and gives its members an opportunity to claim free rewards, invite friends, and grow stacks as well as exchange $DUCKIES for incredible prizes.

PolyDoge has become the first out of a long upcoming list of partners to join the Duckies Platform in its development and will help boost the growth and community engagement of the ecosystem. The Yellow Network Web3 Venture Profile can be downloaded here: https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations/download?path=Yellow_%2BProfile.pdf Silta Finance a bridging protocol between lenders and developers of real-world assets On 5 May 2022 Coinsilium announced it had signed a Strategic Advisory Agreement and an Early Contribution Agreement with Silta Finance. Under the terms of the ECA, Coinsilium will receive USD75,000 in value of SILTA tokens. The tokens will vest over a period of time after the SILTA TGE takes place. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to Silta. The services include the provision of strategic advice in respect to market trends, new developments and innovations in DeFi and project financing. Silta aims to build a better future by directing finance to the infrastructure that can deliver real impacts. In a nutshell, Silta does three things: (1) conduct due diligence and sustainability impact scoring (Silta Score) on borrowers' debt financing applications; (2) act as a marketplace (Financing Marketplace) which brings together borrowers with TradFi and DeFi protocols to broker financing deals and (3) monitor the borrowers' performance (Project Portal) during the construction and operations of real-world assets. Q2 & Q3 2022 During the Summer, Cerulean Ventures invested in Silta to drive forward the aligned vision to combat climate change and build a sustainable future. Cerulean Ventures backs crypto/Web3 companies building the infrastructure and innovations necessary to scale climate impact in this decade. Cerulean sees Silta as a key building block to help rapidly scale sustainable project finance. Silta co-founders Ben Sheppard and Stanley Boots took part in the "Accelerating Digital Environmental Assets" summit, an invitational afternoon at Google HQ in Bay View, California, hosted by Sidewalk Infrastructure Partners (SIP) and Google. Ben spoke on a panel about the ability of Web3 to harness digital environmental assets.

Silta is undertaking due diligence on two of WEnergy's solar projects seeking approximately USD2m to USD12.8m in financing. WEnergy Global Pte Ltd has been a forerunner in giving rural island communities in the Philippines access to clean solar energy.

WEnergy Global Pte Ltd Early October, Silta launched its Partnership Ambassador Program to attract professionals connected with infrastructure borrowers, financial institutions and/or Web3 projects. The Silta Finance Web3 Venture Profile can be downloaded here: https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations/download?path=Silta_Profile.pdf Metalinq Labs- Layer 3 protocol to enable interoperability between Metaverses On 25 July 2022 Coinsilium announced that it had entered into a Token Purchase Agreement to purchase USD200,000 of future Metalinq tokens ($MLINQ). Under the terms of the Token Purchase Agreement, Coinsilium will receive USD200,000 in value of $MLINQ digital tokens. The tokens will vest over a period of time following the $MLINQ TGE. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to Metalinq covering token economics, strategic development, and partnerships. August 2022 Metalinq becomes part of the Outlier Ventures Summer 2022 Polygon Base Camp cohort.

Metalinq and its partners Blvck Paris and Oxya Origin announce Web3 cross-community event Dark Mode After Party on November 4th during NFT London 2022. Partnership with Play-to-earn game Monkey Empire . Metalinq and Monkey Empire will create an interoperable collection of NFT in-game items that will be available across different games and metaverse platforms. Monkey Empire is an upcoming blockchain game designed for mass adoption.

Monkey Empire Partnership with the upcoming open-world play-and-earn game Oxya Origin. Metalinq and Oxya Origin will create interoperable wearables and in-game assets and organise unique digital experiences in the metaverse. September 2022 Gaurang Torvekar, Co-founder of Metalinq, introduced an Ethereum Improvement Proposal (EIP-5606) for a new NFT standard called 'Multiverse NFT' which can represent digital assets across multiple platforms. This wrapper NFT resides one level above its delegate NFTs and bundles multiple NFTs, thus creating a single representation for a digital asset.

Gaurang Torvekar presented Metalinq at the Diffusion Event of Outlier Ventures. Out of 2,000+ votes, Metalinq was selected among the four favourite start-ups of the Diffusion Event and, as a result, was able to present at Mainnet 2022 by Messari a well-known blockchain conference held in New York. Metalinq partnered with Blvck Paris, a pioneering fashion brand that launched their Coinsilium-backed NFT project Blvck Genesis earlier this year. Blvck Paris will be launching the first-ever interoperable wearable collection using the Metalinq Protocol. The new collection will be available simultaneously on three different metaverses. The Metalinq Web3 Venture Profile can be downloaded here: https://coinsilium.com/investors/presentations/download?path=Metalinq_%2BProfile.pdf GGs.io - Aiming to be the number one decentralised gaming community of Latin America On 22 June 2022 Coinsilium announced that it had entered into a Simple Agreement for Future Tokens (SAFT) with GGs.io at the pre-seed stage. Under the terms of the SAFT, Coinsilium will receive USD100,000 in value of GGs.io tokens. The tokens will vest over a period of time after the GGs.io TGE takes place. Coinsilium also provides strategic advisory services to GGs.io. The services include strategic advice on token economics, growth strategy and partnerships. GGs.io creates social mobility through a blockchain gaming platform in Latin America. GGs.io is an organisation founded with the purpose of bringing new experiences and earning opportunities to gamers. Their efforts are aimed at forging a space where players from all over the world can win prizes by playing games, competing or just relaxing. All members of the organisation are passionate about gaming and are committed to providing an optimal experience and as many benefits as possible to users. The GGs.io founding team members have contributed in the build of successful e-sports ventures in Latam, launching and operating successful communities and events for brands such as Razer, Red Bull, Claro Gaming, ViacomCBS and Supercell, among others over the past five years. July 2022 Ripio Ventures , the venture arm of Ripio, the access gateway to the new digital economy in Latin America, invested in GGs.io.

GGs.io has been accepted into the BoostVC start-up program run by Adam Draper of the well-known Draper's family of VCs.

BoostVC GGs.io accepted as the first gaming project to join the Origami program, an accelerator for Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (DAOs) operated and founded by Y Combinator alumni and founding members of Orange DAO. August 2022 Agreement with NGG , a gaming guild now pivoting into a game investor and asset holder, looking for hardcore and esports gamers to perform in the games and assets they invest in.

NGG Partnership with Blackpool.Finance , one of the top guilds in the initial Play to Earn era.

Cryptocurrency markets are highly volatile and the value of any future digital tokens to be received by the Company may vary greatly from the price paid or from any price communicated by the Company or the Web3 Ventures prior to the digital tokens being made available for trading. The Directors of Coinsilium Group Limited take responsibility for this announcement. Coinsilium Group Limited Malcolm Palle, Executive Chairman Eddy Travia, Chief Executive +350 2000 8223 +44 (0) 7785 381 089 www.coinsilium.com Peterhouse Capital Limited Guy Miller / Mark Anwyl (AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser) +44 (0) 207 469 0930 SI Capital Limited Nick Emerson (Broker) +44 (0) 1483 413 500 Notes to Editor About Coinsilium Coinsilium is a focused Web3 Investor, Advisor and Venture Builder based in Gibraltar, a pre-eminent global regulatory jurisdiction and a leading hub for innovative financial technology. In 2015, Coinsilium became the first blockchain company to IPO. The Company has evolved to develop revenue-generating strategic advisory services and is a highly regarded innovator with proven technological and commercial expertise and development capabilities in the NFT arena and also within Open Finance. Coinsilium has developed an array of commercial partnerships and joint ventures around the world to support its development capabilities, giving it access to best-in-class tech experts, a strong network, and asserting its profound industry profile. It has a 50:50 venture with IOV Labs in Singapore, enabling the promotion and commercialisation of RSK's products, services and technologies in global markets; and has partnered with blockchain technology experts Indorse to create Nifty Labs, a Non-Fungible Token ('NFT') technology development studio in Gibraltar. Coinsilium shares are traded on the AQSE Growth Market in London, under the ticker symbol "COIN", and on the OTCQB Venture Market in the United States under the ticker symbol "CINGF".


