COLAB, TikTok's favorite dry shampoo brand, is launching their biggest EVER social media campaign, celebrating that incredible boost of confidence you feel after using COLAB

In fact, 82% of people agree that using COLAB dry shampoo makes them feel more confident in the appearance of their hair1.

#beCOLABconfident

LONDON, May 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- COLAB are on a mission to make every day a great hair day, so you can step out with COLAB CONFIDENCE whenever & wherever you are!

In a study focusing on the link between bad hair days and self-confidence COLAB discovered that 79% of people felt a bad hair day impacted their confidence2 with excess grease being the number one reason stated for this3.

And this is where COLAB dry shampoo comes in, with 82% agreeing that using COLAB made them feel more confident in the appearance of their hair1. Which is unsurprising given their revolutionary formula, Jeff Veiro Head of R&D at COLAB explains how it works: "dry shampoo is perfect for those in-between wash days - as you go about your day, it is common for excess oil to build up on the hair, giving it a greasy appearance. That's where COLAB comes in, our starch-based active ingredients soak up excess oil and grease from the hair."

But you don't need to just take their word for it - in a recent independent study, 94% of people agree that COLAB Dry Shampoo instantly absorbs oil4, offering that instant quick-fix solution to hair in need of a refresh!

COLAB Dry Shampoo was born only a few years ago, and 25 MILLION cans later5, they're now launching their BIGGEST ever TikTok competition #beCOLABconfident, aiming to leave you feelin' COLAB CONFIDENT in-between your hair wash days.

Partnering with producer, actor, and choreographer Glen "PULSE" Murphy (1.5mil TikTok), COLAB has created an original song for the campaign and is encouraging users to "shake, spray & show" to be in with a chance of winning a year's supply of COLAB Dry Shampoo and one of two $500 vouchers to spend at Walmart or Target6.

The campaign is being launched by some of the most vibrant influencers of the moment, including @ katemaries with 1.9million TikTok followers, @ sarahesri with 1.4million TikTok followers, and @ mypawfectfamily with 1.3million TikTok followers. To discover more, head to COLAB's TikTok channel @colabhair.

1 82% of 104 participants. Independent UK Consumers Trial, 2022

2 Independent survey carried out by COLAB to 250 respondents (USA & UK) Feb 2023

3 Independent survey carried out by COLAB to 250 respondents (USA & UK), Feb 2023

4 94% of 53 participants. Independent UK Consumer Trial, 2022.

5 Internal sales data

6 Terms and Conditions apply see www.colab-hair.com

