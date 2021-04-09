Cold Craft, Inc. Receives 2021 Best of San Jose Award

SAN JOSE, Calif., April 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cold Craft, Inc. has been selected for the 2021 Best of San Jose Award in the HVAC Contractor category by the San Jose Award Program.

Cold Craft, Inc. Campbell, CA specializes in wine cellar refrigeration, geothermal sustainable heating and cooling, and full-service HVAC for commercial and residential customers.

Each year, the San Jose Award Program identifies companies that we believe have achieved exceptional marketing success in their local community and business category. These are local companies that enhance the positive image of small business through service to their customers and our community. These exceptional companies help make the San Jose area a great place to live, work and play.

Various sources of information were gathered and analyzed to choose the winners in each category. The 2021 San Jose Award Program focuses on quality, not quantity. Winners are determined based on the information gathered both internally by the San Jose Award Program and data provided by third parties.

About San Jose Award Program

The San Jose Award Program is an annual awards program honoring the achievements and accomplishments of local businesses throughout the San Jose area. Recognition is given to those companies that have shown the ability to use their best practices and implemented programs to generate competitive advantages and long-term value.

The San Jose Award Program was established to recognize the best of local businesses in our community. Our organization works exclusively with local business owners, trade groups, professional associations and other business advertising and marketing groups. Our mission is to recognize the small business community's contributions to the U.S. economy.

