Cold Fire Firefighting Wetting Agent Supplied by Shield-Safety Is Now Certified Free of Toxic Chemicals by an Accredited Department of Defense Laboratory

WEST JORDAN, Utah, June 9, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Shield-Safety's is proud to announce that Firefreeze Worldwide's acclaimed Cold Fire fire fighting wetting agent is certified PFAS free as of May 7, 2020. It has always been produced without PFAS chemicals but was recently tested in accordance with EPA 537 and 537.1 regulations. Polyfluoroalkyl and perfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) including PFOA and PFOS are used worldwide in a variety of industries including firefighting foams. They are man-made chemicals that can accumulate over time causing negative health effects to our bodies, our environment and are non-biodegradable. These chemicals are known carcinogens and the cause of many physical problems in prolonged exposures according to laboratory studies. The effects of these chemicals on the body can cause the kidneys and liver to reach toxicity, weaken the immune system, interrupt natural hormone production and lead to cancer development. The PFOA Stewardship Program was formed by the Environmental Protection Agency to eliminate the use of PFAS and PFOA in manufacturing in the United States. Cold Fire can affirm that it is free of these harmful chemicals, non-toxic and safe for the environment. Consumers and firefighters alike can feel confident in using Cold Fire for emergency situations and fire safety needs.

Cold Fire is a product that can be utilized by a number of vocations and applications needing quick access to a portable fire extinguisher. As a handheld tactical extinguisher it can quickly and effectively extinguish class D and K fires while encapsulating hydrocarbons. It works to remove the fuel source and heat from the fire tetrahedron preventing reignition 21 times faster than water. Cold Fire is also tested in accordance with UL 162 for class A and B fires and NFPA 18 Standards for UL listed wetting agents. Cold Fire can put out fires safer and faster than water causing less water damage to property and less risk to consumers and firefighters. It is completely green and also available in bulk for larger applications.

Shield-Safety has over 35 years of experience as a leader in community, business and industrial first aid and safety training. As an expert in America's home and workplace safety we understand the need and importance for environmentally safe emergency products. Saving yourself or others from an emergency situation shouldn't have unforeseen negative effects down the road. Shield-Safety shares the same enthusiasm and commitment to the safety of people and our environment as Firefreeze Worldwide, Inc. and their Cold Fire products.

SOURCE Shield-Safety