Coldwell Banker Announces 2022 30 Under 30 Award Winners

The 30 Under 30 award celebrates top young real estate professionals who have made their mark at Coldwell Banker

MADISON, N.J., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, announced its top Coldwell Banker affiliated real estate professionals below the age of 30 who have made their mark in real estate and achieved success in sales, philanthropy and leadership.

The Coldwell Banker® 30 Under 30 were chosen from the brand's network of over 100,000 independent real estate professionals affiliated with approximately 2,200 offices in 40 countries and territories. This group of real estate professionals honors the heritage of the founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who started their company at 24 and 28 years old, respectively.

The full Coldwell Banker® 30 Under 30 list in alphabetical order is listed below:

Name Company City Adrianna Lonick Coldwell Banker Realty Woodbury,Minn Alex McFadyen Coldwell Banker Advantage Fayetteville, NC Alexander Arriaga Coldwell Banker Prestige

Homes & Real Estate, Inc Enterprise, Ala Allison Flatt Coldwell Banker Home

Source Apple Valley, Calif Angela Rossi Coldwell Banker Ronan

Realty Tottenham, Ontario, Canada April Pancoast Coldwell Banker Realty Exton, Pa Bailey Chavez Coldwell Banker Northland Cottonwood, Ariz Bill Brockert Coldwell Banker Realty Bexley, Ohio Caitlin Smith Coldwell Banker Realty Chicago, Ill Carolina Ampuero Coldwell Banker Realty Fairfax, Va Chris Ohab Coldwell Banker Realty Sparta, NJ Corrin Dial Coldwell Banker Sea Coast

Advantage Jacksonville, NC Dustin Walters Coldwell Banker Realty Cincinnati, Ohio Fallon Arnold Coldwell Banker Realty St. Pete Beach, Fla Graham McDonald Coldwell Banker Realty St. Charles, Ill Isaiah Floyd Coldwell Banker Realty Arlington, Va Jared Lebowitz Coldwell Banker Hickok &

Boardman Burlington, Vt Julia Doxey Coldwell Banker Mountain

Properties Angel Fire, N.M Katelyn E. Sullivan Coldwell Banker Realty Framingham, Mass Kenzie Ross Coldwell Banker Distinctive

Properties Grand Junction, Colo Marlee Kutzer Coldwell Banker D'Ann

Harper, REALTORS® San Antonio, Texas Mary Ashleigh Browning Coldwell Banker Caine Spartanburg, SC Morgan Franklin Coldwell Banker Realty Boston, Mass Natalie Ramirez Coldwell Banker Realty Weston, Fla Ruben Brangier Coldwell Banker Hestia Group Strassen, Luxembourg Sasha Kaplan Pollak Coldwell Banker Realty Beverly Hills, Calif Sean Murphy Coldwell Banker Realty Tampa, Fla Tate Trentham Coldwell Banker Kinard

Realty Cleveland, Tenn Valentine Clot Coldwell Banker Europa

Realty Boulogne-Billancourt, France Veronique Manga Coldwell Banker Realty Arlington, Va

QUOTE:

"The 30 Under 30 award highlights our newest and brightest professionals at Coldwell Banker and we are delighted to celebrate this year's winners. I am proud to have an incredible network of influential leaders who endlessly explore new approaches to go above and beyond for their clients and continue to be a resource to those searching for their dream home. We know this year's winners will continue to shine brightly!"

- M. Ryan Gorman, CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

