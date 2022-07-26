|
Coldwell Banker Announces 2022 30 Under 30 Award Winners
The 30 Under 30 award celebrates top young real estate professionals who have made their mark at Coldwell Banker
MADISON, N.J., July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, an Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) brand, announced its top Coldwell Banker affiliated real estate professionals below the age of 30 who have made their mark in real estate and achieved success in sales, philanthropy and leadership.
The Coldwell Banker® 30 Under 30 were chosen from the brand's network of over 100,000 independent real estate professionals affiliated with approximately 2,200 offices in 40 countries and territories. This group of real estate professionals honors the heritage of the founders, Colbert Coldwell and Arthur Banker, who started their company at 24 and 28 years old, respectively.
The full Coldwell Banker® 30 Under 30 list in alphabetical order is listed below:
Name
Company
City
Adrianna Lonick
Coldwell Banker Realty
Woodbury,Minn
Alex McFadyen
Coldwell Banker Advantage
Fayetteville, NC
Alexander Arriaga
Coldwell Banker Prestige
Enterprise, Ala
Allison Flatt
Coldwell Banker Home
Apple Valley, Calif
Angela Rossi
Coldwell Banker Ronan
Tottenham, Ontario, Canada
April Pancoast
Coldwell Banker Realty
Exton, Pa
Bailey Chavez
Coldwell Banker Northland
Cottonwood, Ariz
Bill Brockert
Coldwell Banker Realty
Bexley, Ohio
Caitlin Smith
Coldwell Banker Realty
Chicago, Ill
Carolina Ampuero
Coldwell Banker Realty
Fairfax, Va
Chris Ohab
Coldwell Banker Realty
Sparta, NJ
Corrin Dial
Coldwell Banker Sea Coast
Jacksonville, NC
Dustin Walters
Coldwell Banker Realty
Cincinnati, Ohio
Fallon Arnold
Coldwell Banker Realty
St. Pete Beach, Fla
Graham McDonald
Coldwell Banker Realty
St. Charles, Ill
Isaiah Floyd
Coldwell Banker Realty
Arlington, Va
Jared Lebowitz
Coldwell Banker Hickok &
Burlington, Vt
Julia Doxey
Coldwell Banker Mountain
Angel Fire, N.M
Katelyn E. Sullivan
Coldwell Banker Realty
Framingham, Mass
Kenzie Ross
Coldwell Banker Distinctive
Grand Junction, Colo
Marlee Kutzer
Coldwell Banker D'Ann
San Antonio, Texas
Mary Ashleigh Browning
Coldwell Banker Caine
Spartanburg, SC
Morgan Franklin
Coldwell Banker Realty
Boston, Mass
Natalie Ramirez
Coldwell Banker Realty
Weston, Fla
Ruben Brangier
Coldwell Banker Hestia Group
Strassen, Luxembourg
Sasha Kaplan Pollak
Coldwell Banker Realty
Beverly Hills, Calif
Sean Murphy
Coldwell Banker Realty
Tampa, Fla
Tate Trentham
Coldwell Banker Kinard
Cleveland, Tenn
Valentine Clot
Coldwell Banker Europa
Boulogne-Billancourt, France
Veronique Manga
Coldwell Banker Realty
Arlington, Va
QUOTE:
"The 30 Under 30 award highlights our newest and brightest professionals at Coldwell Banker and we are delighted to celebrate this year's winners. I am proud to have an incredible network of influential leaders who endlessly explore new approaches to go above and beyond for their clients and continue to be a resource to those searching for their dream home. We know this year's winners will continue to shine brightly!"
- M. Ryan Gorman, CEO, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
Powered by its network of over 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,200 offices across 40 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2022 Women's Choice Award® Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of Coldwell Banker give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue®, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.
About AnywhereSM
Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) is on a mission to empower everyone's next move. Home to some of the most recognized brands in real estate – Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty® – the AnywhereSM portfolio includes franchise and brokerage operations as well as national title, settlement, and relocation companies and nationally scaled mortgage origination and underwriting joint ventures. Supporting approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021, Anywhere is focused on simplifying, digitizing, and integrating the real estate transaction for all consumers, no matter where they may be in their home buying and selling journey. With innovative products and technology, Anywhere fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,200 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,400 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories. Recognized for eleven consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Anywhere has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2022 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored by Forbes as one of the World's Best Employers 2021.
Media Inquiries:
Athena Snow
Kristen Carmen
Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
G&S for Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC
973.407.5590
973.580.3518
