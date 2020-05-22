Coldwell Banker Introduces Over 800-Acre Aspen Valley Ranch For $220 Million

ASPEN, Colo., May 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Coldwell Banker® Global Luxury Ambassador Carrie Wells and Global Luxury Specialist Chris Souki of Coldwell Banker Mason Morse have announced the listing of Aspen Valley Ranch, owned and developed by Charif Souki and his family. Situated on over 800 acres of majestic mountain terrain, this unrivaled family retreat is listed for $220,000,000.

Set behind a gated entry, Aspen Valley Ranch encompasses more than 60,000 feet of improvements including approximately 34,397 square feet of residential property with eight custom homes, complete with 31 beds, 31 baths and five partial baths, just under 14,000 square feet of common facilities, and over 10,000 square feet of operational facilities. Additionally, the Ranch has more than 80,000 square feet of unrealized, residential development potential. The property also includes full infrastructure with irrigation, water treatment facility and vast water rights. Designed by Michael Fuller Architects and Poss Architecture, the world-class resort-style compound expresses a ranch modern design narrative and comes with state-of-the-art technology controlled by a Savant system.

Aspen Valley Ranch was built and designed with uncompromising craftsmanship and detail, paying homage to its legacy as a family ranch. It encompasses a refined interpretation of western ranch-style living with the finest amenities and accommodations that one would expect from a first-class resort.

"We let the land and historic structures dictate the overall aesthetic. In developing this with my children, we each had the opportunity to express our individual creativity while keeping true to theme," said Charif Souki. "This ranch has been in existence since the late 1800s and we believe that our vision enhances and preserves the Ranch's historic legacy."

Nestled less than 10 miles from the center of Aspen and 8.3 miles from the Aspen Airport, this ranch compound features world-class recreation and amenities that all generations can enjoy: a pond with a dock for swimming, fishing and launching stand-up paddleboards, miles of outdoor trails for snowmobiling, cross country skiing, dirt biking, mountain biking, four-wheeling, and horseback riding.

"I fell in love with this land the minute I saw it and agreed to purchase it immediately without having a precise idea of what to do with it," added Souki. "My children and I have spent the last 15 years in the Aspen area acquiring or building more than 100,000 square feet of property. At Aspen Valley Ranch, we saw the opportunity to add an exceptional property to our portfolio, building a family compound with the best quality in mind. We are very proud of the result. The core is complete, but there are enough entitlements for the next owner to add their touch. For us, it is time to move on to the next project."

Set as the centerpiece of the Aspen Valley Ranch community, the approximately 3,500-square-foot Ranch House features a dining room for up to 14 people, commercial kitchen, multiple entertaining areas, open theater, wine room, a dining room with a custom chandelier designed by French sculptor Eric Schmitt, wood and gas burning 12-foot-wide fireplace, a full exterior kitchen, large covered patios and an exterior gas fireplace with built-in benches. An ode to Colorado's western past, the Historic Barn offers an additional roughly 2,000 square feet of entertaining space, replete with arcade games, table tennis, pool table and an eight-person bar. Downstairs, the nearly 2,000-square-foot garage provides ample room to store snowmobiles, four-wheelers, dirt bikes and other recreational vehicles. The approximately 2,500-square-foot Gym/Pool House unites a 25-yard pool, steam room, full weight room, his and her locker rooms with showers, and a hot tub concealed by a retractable floor. An equestrian's dream, the Horse Barn includes eight horse stalls, one wash bay, a tack room, feed room, expansive round pen and riding arena.

"All of us now more than ever are seeking ways to remain healthy and surrounded by loved ones," said Chris Souki. "Few if any other properties in the world can offer this combination of space, luxury, privacy, and amenity."

Wells added, "Aspen Valley Ranch offers the best of both worlds: unbridled luxury and Colorado adventure."

View photos here or visit www.aspenvalleyranchcolorado.com for more information.

About Coldwell Banker Mason Morse Real Estate

One of the leading real estate firms in the Roaring Fork Valley, Coldwell Banker Mason Morse has earned a solid reputation as the go-to source for unprecedented service and proven results in its 59-year history. With six offices in Aspen, Snowmass, Basalt, Carbondale, Redstone and Glenwood Springs, the company has 100 broker associates and 17 full-time employees. Coldwell Banker Mason Morse is a member of Who's Who in Luxury Real Estate and is the exclusive Regent in Aspen and Snowmass to LuxuryRealEstate.com. For more information, visit www.cbmasonmorse.com

