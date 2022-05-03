Coldwell Banker Real Estate Reveals Impressive Growth in Q1 2022 and High Retention in 2021

The Coldwell Banker brand extended agreements for 17 affiliated companies in Q1 2022 and renewed 101 affiliated companies in 2021

MADISON, N.J., May 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The real estate brand that has been guiding people home since 1906, Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC, a Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) company, reported that it has achieved impressive growth milestones in 2021 by renewing 101 affiliated companies with the extension of their agreements. Continuing its success into Q1 2022, Coldwell Banker extended agreements for 17 companies, accounting for more than $2.3 billion in sales volume. The company has also added eight new affiliated companies since January 1:

Coldwell Banker Platinum, Roseburg, Ore.

Coldwell Banker Tony Bachman Group, Sioux Falls , Idaho

, Coldwell Banker CK Select, Concord, N.C.

Coldwell Banker Metro Real Estate, Waterford, Mich.

Coldwell Banker Key Realty, Franklinton, La.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Green & Green, Helena, Mo.

Coldwell Banker Commercial Whitbeck, Plattsburg , N.Y.

, N.Y. Coldwell Banker Richwill Realty, Davenport, Fla.

"It goes without saying how proud I am of the Coldwell Banker network in achieving these milestones and how grateful I am to help lead such an impressive group of individuals towards excellence in the real estate industry. Our network is filled with incredible talent and it's rewarding to see others appreciating the value and strength of the brand and wanting to be part of a powerful network that is recognized and celebrated worldwide. Our doors are always open to talent, and we pride ourselves in helping extraordinary entrepreneurs leave their mark in this industry. Our growth results are confirmation of our success."

Liz Gehringer , president of Coldwell Banker Affiliate Business and COO of Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

If you are interested in adding the Coldwell Banker brand to power your business visit https://www.coldwellbanker.com/franchising

About Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC

Powered by its network of almost 100,000 affiliated sales professionals in approximately 2,600 offices across 41 countries and territories, the Coldwell Banker® organization is a leading provider of full-service residential and commercial real estate brokerage services. The Coldwell Banker brand prides itself on its history of expertise, honesty and an empowering culture of excellence since its beginnings in 1906. Coldwell Banker Real Estate is committed to providing its network of sales professionals with the tools and insights needed to excel in today's marketplace and is known for its bold leadership and dedication to driving the industry forward. The brand was named among the 2022 Women's Choice Award® Most Recommended brands for customer experience and overall quality. Blue is bold and the integrity and values of Coldwell Banker give the Gen Blue network an unbeatable edge. Coldwell Banker Real Estate LLC fully supports the principles of the Fair Housing Act and the Equal Opportunity Act. Each office is independently owned and operated. To join Coldwell Banker Real Estate and unlock the possibilities of Gen Blue®, please visit www.coldwellbanker.com/join.

About Realogy Holdings Corp.

Realogy (NYSE: RLGY) is moving the real estate industry to what's next. As the leading and most integrated provider of U.S. residential real estate services encompassing franchise, brokerage, relocation, and title and settlement businesses as well as a mortgage joint venture, Realogy supported approximately 1.5 million home transactions in 2021. The company's diverse brand portfolio includes some of the most recognized names in real estate: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Coldwell Banker Commercial®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®. Using innovative technology, data and marketing products, high-quality lead generation programs, and best-in-class learning and support services, Realogy fuels the productivity of its approximately 196,700 independent sales agents in the U.S. and approximately 136,700 independent sales agents in 118 other countries and territories, helping them build stronger businesses and best serve today's consumers. Recognized for ten consecutive years as one of the World's Most Ethical Companies, Realogy has also been designated a Great Place to Work four years in a row, named one of LinkedIn's 2021 Top Companies in the U.S., and honored on the Forbes list of World's Best Employers 2021.

