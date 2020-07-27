Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty announces expansion of long-term rental market through merger of OBX Housing

KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C., July 27, 2020 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty is excited to announce the expansion of their long-term housing rental program through a recent merger of local company, OBX Housing. Purchased on 7/1/2020, the merger doubles the Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty long-term rental inventory.

Combined with the existing long-term rental program at Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty, the new inventory of approximately 120 long-term rental homes will be managed by a team led by Brennan Jones, Vice President of Long Term Rentals, out of the CBSR Kill Devil Hills office. "We are very excited to be working with the OBX Housing clients. This is a great opportunity and we look forward to rising to the challenge," says Jones.

OBX Housing was a property management company in Kitty Hawk run by Mona and Tina Tice for over 35 years. With about 60 long-term housing options that stretch from Duck to Nags Head, locals and those relocating to the area have trusted OBX Housing to place them in new homes—a task that will now fall to the team at Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty.

During this transition, both OBX Housing clients and current CBSR Clients can expect the same great service they've been receiving for years. "We have worked very closely with the Tice sisters to ensure a smooth transition," explains Jones. Part of that smooth transition means acquiring their current website to keep a separate web presence for long-term rentals and utilizing the same software.

About Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty: Coldwell Banker Seaside Realty has sold the most real estate on the Outer Banks for the past six years and is number one in sales volume for the past four years*. With 30 years of local knowledge and experience, our family owned and operated company offers real estate services across the entire Outer Banks as well as all of northeastern North Carolina. Combined with the Coldwell Banker brand, one of the largest and most influential residential real estate brokerage franchises in the world, CB Seaside Realty offers top-tier real estate services to buyers and sellers throughout the region. We are the best because our agents and clients are the best!

*As reported by the Outer Banks Association of REALTORS® MLS for the period January 1, 2014 - December 31, 2019.

