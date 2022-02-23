Cole Edmonson of AMN Healthcare Honored as Staffing Industry Leader, Named to SIA Staffing 100

Cole Edmonson, Chief Clinical Officer of AMN Healthcare (NYSE: AMN), has been honored as one of Staffing Industry Analysts’ 2022 Staffing 100, the leaders of the staffing industry.

The Staffing 100 list by SIA honors the best and brightest in the staffing industry who displayed exceptional leadership skills during an era of unprecedented difficulty in staffing. In the healthcare industry during the COVID-19 pandemic, staffing challenges have been extreme, and addressing the stress on healthcare professionals has been a paramount responsibility for leaders.

"I’m humbled to be named among top leaders in staffing after two years that have been extremely difficult for everyone,” Dr. Edmonson said. "This honor is really due to the entire AMN team -- our corporate team and healthcare professionals -- who have been completely committed to working for the highest quality of patient care. At the same time, AMN has been committed to the shared objectives of improving the mental health and wellbeing of healthcare professionals, along with supporting diversity, equity, equality, and inclusion in our industry and communities.”

Prior to AMN Healthcare, Dr. Edmonson was Vice President and Chief Nursing Officer at Texas Health Presbyterian Hospital in Dallas from 2010 and held the same position at other hospitals since 1998. He has a Doctor of Nursing Practice degree from Texas Christian University and is a fellow in the American College of Healthcare Executives, the American Academy of Nursing, the National Academy of Practice, and the American Organization for Nursing Leadership.

About AMN Healthcare

AMN Healthcare is the leader and innovator in total talent solutions for healthcare organizations across the nation. The Company provides access to the most comprehensive network of quality healthcare professionals through its innovative recruitment strategies and breadth of career opportunities. With insights and expertise, AMN Healthcare helps providers optimize their workforce to successfully reduce complexity, increase efficiency and improve patient outcomes. AMN total talent solutions include managed services programs, clinical and interim healthcare leaders, temporary staffing, executive search solutions, vendor management systems, recruitment process outsourcing, predictive modeling, language interpretation services, revenue cycle solutions, credentialing and other services. Clients include acute-care hospitals, community health centers and clinics, physician practice groups, retail and urgent care centers, home health facilities, schools and many other healthcare settings. AMN Healthcare is committed to fostering and maintaining a diverse team that reflects the communities we serve. Our commitment to the inclusion of many different backgrounds, experiences and perspectives enables our innovation and leadership in the healthcare services industry. For more information about AMN Healthcare, visit www.amnhealthcare.com.

