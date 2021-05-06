Cole Haan Introduces Performance Tennis

NEW YORK, May 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Cole Haan, the iconic American performance lifestyle brand and retailer, announces its entry into the performance tennis space with the launch of its latest innovation: the ZERØGRAND Winner Tennis Sneaker.

Cole Haan has been playing by its own rules since 1928, and today, that rule-breaking mentality finds its way into a new kind of performance tennis shoe. The ZERØGRAND Winner joins running and golf as the third sport performance category offered by the brand, and was designed with the brand's young, urban, on-the-go professionals in mind.

By engineering the shoe's support system from the inside out, the ZERØGRAND Winner Tennis Sneaker achieves lightweight on-court performance in a sleek form that also shines off the court. Its breathable, supportive internal bootie locks feet over responsive dual-density cushioning in the midsole, while an engineered rubber herringbone traction pattern allows athletes to cut and accelerate quickly. Topping it off is a breathable mesh upper in a silhouette that pays homage to tennis classics. The result: a more responsive game in a style that transcends the court.

"Cole Haan customers have told us they want products for all aspects of their busy performance-oriented lives," says David Maddocks, Brand President, Cole Haan. "Today we expand that mission to include performance tennis, and the Winner truly lives up to its name. We believe our fans will be just as impressed with its performance and durability as they are the stylish lines, fit, and materials. Gone are the days of having to wear bright white loaves of bread on your feet."

Cole Haan's innovative tennis products offer an amalgam of performance, style, and versatility–qualities loyal customers have grown to expect from the brand for nearly a century. Using the brand's signature Grand 36Ø Design & Engineering system, the ZERØGRAND Winner was designed with 24 hours of ultimate wearability in mind. That meant prioritizing steady traction, ideal fit, and an exceptionally responsive GRANDFØAM midsole for all types of tennis players.

"We're very excited to introduce a performance tennis silhouette," adds Scott Patt, Chief Creative Officer, Cole Haan. "Tennis players need to stop, cut, and accelerate quickly, and the Winner handles it all, thanks to a surefooted grip, reinforced lightweight upper design, and support system with three layers of cushioning. And the Winner will impress just as gracefully over Bloody Marys after the morning match."

The Cole Haan ZERØGRAND Winner Tennis sneaker is available at ColeHaan.com, as well as in US retail locations and select International Cole Haan stores starting today, May 6, 2021. The styles across both men's and women's sizing are priced at $130 USD.

Cole Haan is a global performance lifestyle brand serving always-connected, active professionals with innovative footwear and lifestyle accessories. With a 90-year heritage, Cole Haan infuses its products with time-honored craftsmanship and modern innovation, making footwear and lifestyle accessories that customers wear from work, to workout, to weekend. Cole Haan's mission is to inspire customers to live extraordinary lives.

