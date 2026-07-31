Colefax Group FY26 Profit Rises, Lifts Dividend

(RTTNews) - On Friday, Colefax Group Plc (CFX.L), a furnishing company reported higher profit and revenue for full year of 2026. The group also lifted its final dividend to be paid in October.

Profit before tax for the year increased by 18.3 percent to 10.53 million pounds, from 8.90 million pounds the previous year.

Profit attributable to equity holders of the parent rose to 7.75 million pounds, from 6.51 million pounds last year. Earnings per share increased by 29.8 percent to 140.7 pence, from 108.4 pence in the prior year.

Revenue for the year was up 5.4 percent at 115.92 million pounds, compared to 110 million pounds, a year ago. On a constant currency basis sales were up 7.3%.

Additionally, the board of the group proposed a final dividend of 3.3 pence per share, giving a total dividend of 6.3 pence, reflecting a 7 percent increase from 5.9 pence last year. The total dividend will be paid on October 9 to shareholders on register at the close of business on September 11.

On the London Stock Exchange, the shares were trading 2.42 percent higher at 1480.00 pence.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.