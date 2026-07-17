Coles Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9WN / ISIN: AU0000030678
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17.07.2026 08:07:03
Coles Group Ceases Talks Regarding Potential Acquisition Of Greencross Pet Wellness
(RTTNews) - Coles Group (COL.AX) has ceased discussions with TPG Capital private equity group regarding the potential acquisition of Greencross Pet Wellness Company. Coles stated that it applies a disciplined approach to acquisitions, and regularly assesses strategic opportunities that may complement its existing business.
On July 1, Coles said it is in discussions with TPG in relation to a potential acquisition of the business and is undertaking due diligence. Coles previously stated that it will only pursue an acquisition where it is satisfied that the transaction is strategically compelling.
Coles Group shares are trading at A$23.12, up 2.46%.
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