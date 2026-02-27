Coles Group Aktie
WKN DE: A2N9WN / ISIN: AU0000030678
|
27.02.2026 06:54:34
Coles Group H1 Profit Down, Sales Revenues Rise; Stock Drops
(RTTNews) - Australian supermarket chain Coles Group Ltd. (COL.AX, CLEGF) reported Friday lower profit in its first half of fiscal 2026, despite higher sales revenues. In the seven weeks to third quarter, Supermarkets revenues increased, while Liquor revenue declined from last year.
In Australia, the shares were losing around 7.4 percent, to trade at A$20.56.
In the first half, net profit dropped 11.3 percent to A$511 million from A$576 million last year.
Adjusted net profit was $676 million, compared to $601 million a year ago.
Adjusted EBIT grew 10.2 percent year-over-year to $1.23 billion, and adjusted Group EBITDA increased 7.8 percent to $2.21 billion.
Total Group sales revenue increased 2.5 percent to $23.62 billion from prior year's $23.04 billion last year. Adjusted for the competitor industrial action in the prior corresponding period and excluding tobacco, Group sales revenue increased by 4.9 percent.
Supermarkets sales revenue increased 3.6 percent, while Liquor sales revenue dropped 3.2 percent. Supermarkets eCommerce sales growth was 27.0 percent, with digital engagement accelerating.
Further, the Coles Board has declared a fully franked interim dividend of 41 cents per share, with a record date of March 11 and a payment date of March 30.
Regarding the current trading, the company noted that in the first seven weeks of the third quarter, Supermarkets sales revenue increased 3.7 percent, and 5.3 percent excluding tobacco.
In Liquor, in the first seven weeks, sales decline moderated to 2.5 percent, with convenience portfolio continuing to deliver positive sales growth.
For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Coles Group Ltd Registered Shs
|Keine Nachrichten verfügbar.
Analysen zu Coles Group Ltd Registered Shs
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Coles Group Ltd Registered Shs
|12,50
|-5,30%
Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Börsen schließen im Minus -- ATX letztlich in Rot -- DAX schließt kaum verändert -- Asiens Börsen letztlich in Grün
Der heimische Aktienmarkt gab am Freitag nach. Der deutsche Leitindex bewegte sich hingegen seitwärts. Die US-Börsen notierten schwächer. Die Märkte in Fernost legten am Freitag zu.