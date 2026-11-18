NVIDIA Aktie
WKN: 918422 / ISIN: US67066G1040
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18.11.2026 06:30:02
Colette Kress Just Delivered Excellent News for Nvidia Investors
AI investors and beyond were eagerly anticipating Nvidia's (NASDAQ:NVDA) earnings call Tuesday night. The earnings report was the company's first since Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO amid controversy last week. Nvidia named CFO Colette Kress as the interim CEO as it conducts a search for a permanent replacement, considering both internal and external candidates.
Kress passed her first test with flying colors, as she delivered a confident pitch for the company and even raised guidance for fiscal 2028 from 70% revenue growth to 75% revenue growth. Nvidia also beat estimates on the top and bottom lines, and the stock was trading higher after the call, up 3.3% as of 8:23 p.m.
However, amid the focus on the headline numbers and parsing the call for hints into the company's future, there was one key comment from Kress that investors may have missed.
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Analysen zu NVIDIA Corp.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
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|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
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|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
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|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Outperform
|RBC Capital Markets
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Kaufen
|DZ BANK
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Overweight
|Barclays Capital
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Buy
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
|18.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|13.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|12.11.26
|NVIDIA Market-Perform
|Bernstein Research
|18.03.26
|NVIDIA Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
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|Deutsche Bank AG
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|NVIDIA Corp.
|137,32
|-2,50%
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