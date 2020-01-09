Colgate Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend

The Board of Directors of Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE:CL) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.43 per common share, payable on February 14, 2020, to shareholders of record on January 23, 2020. The Company has paid uninterrupted dividends on its common stock since 1895.

* * *

