Colgate-Palmolive Authorizes $5 Bln Buyback, Declares Quarterly Dividend

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Company (CL) Thursday announced an increase in its quarterly dividend and also authorized share buyback of up to $5 billion.

The company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.47 per share, an increase of $0.02, payable on May 13, 2022 to shareholders of record on April 21, 2022.

The Board also authorized the repurchase of shares of up to $5 billion under a new share repurchase program, which replaced the company's previous $5 billion share repurchase program authorized in 2018.

As of January 31, 2022, the Company had approximately 840 million shares of common stock outstanding.