28.01.2022 13:00:39

Colgate-Palmolive Co. Q4 Profit Drops, Inline With Estimates

(RTTNews) - Colgate-Palmolive Co. (CL) announced earnings for fourth quarter that decreased from last year in line with the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line came in at $148 million, or $0.18 per share. This compares with $647 million, or $0.75 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Colgate-Palmolive Co. reported adjusted earnings of $666 million or $0.79 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.79 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 1.9% to $4.40 billion from $4.32 billion last year.

Colgate-Palmolive Co. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $148 Mln. vs. $647 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $0.18 vs. $0.75 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $0.79 -Revenue (Q4): $4.40 Bln vs. $4.32 Bln last year.

