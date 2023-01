Colgate-Palmolive Company Appoints Lorrie Norrington  as Lead Independent Director of the Board

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "Colgate-Palmolive Co."

NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan. 3, 2023-- Colgate-Palmolive Company (NYSE: CL) today announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Lorrie Norrington as Lead Independent Director, effective March 1, 2023 . Ms. Norrington will succeed Stephen I. Sadove , the Company’s current Lead Independent