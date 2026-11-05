Colgate-Palmolive vs. Hershey: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is the Better Buy for 2027?

Defensive investors often look for stable dividends and household names during times of market uncertainty. Choosing between Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Hershey (NYSE:HSY) requires understanding their different approaches to global growth and category dominance.

Colgate-Palmolive offers broad international exposure through its leadership in oral care and pet nutrition. Hershey provides a concentrated bet on the resilient American snacking market with its portfolio of iconic chocolate brands. Comparing these two giants helps reveal which better aligns with your strategy for 2027.

Colgate-Palmolive is a global leader in oral care and hygiene, operating as one of the most recognizable names among consumer staples stocks. The company sells essential products like toothpaste and soaps in over 200 countries and relies on its Hill's Pet Nutrition segment for significant growth.

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