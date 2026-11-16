Colgate-Palmolive Aktie

Colgate-Palmolive ab 0 Euro bei Finanzen invest ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 850667 / ISIN: US1941621039

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16.11.2026 01:45:02

Colgate-Palmolive vs. Kimberly-Clark: Which Household Name Deserves Your Investment Dollars?

Investors often turn to reliable household brands when volatility hits the market. Choosing between Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB) means deciding which defensive giant can absorb market shocks the best while still rewarding long-term shareholders.

Colgate-Palmolive focuses heavily on its market-leading oral care segment while expanding its reach in pet nutrition. Kimberly-Clark relies on its dominance in essential items like tissues and diapers. Both companies are staples in the retail landscape, but their differing balance sheet structures and growth strategies set them apart for investors.

Colgate-Palmolive operates as a global leader in oral care, personal care, and home care. It also owns Hill's Pet Nutrition, which serves the growing pet food market. The company sells its products through a vast network of retailers and distributors, with Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) representing nearly 11% of its net sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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Aktien in diesem Artikel

Colgate-Palmolive Co. 90,30 2,06% Colgate-Palmolive Co.
Kimberly-Clark Corp. 98,89 2,06% Kimberly-Clark Corp.

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