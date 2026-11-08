Colgate-Palmolive vs. Kraft Heinz: With the Market Turmoil, Which Stock Is a Better Buy?

With the recent market turmoil, investors may start looking more closely at defensive stocks like Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Kraft Heinz (NYSE:KHC).

Colgate-Palmolive dominates personal care categories like toothpaste, while Kraft Heinz focuses on massive scale within the packaged food industry. This comparison breaks down their latest performance and valuation to help you decide which belongs in your portfolio.

Colgate-Palmolive operates a diverse business model focused on oral care, personal care, home care, and pet nutrition. The company sells its products in more than 200 countries, reaching a vast global audience of consumers, dentists, and veterinarians. In its latest annual report, the company noted that Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) and its affiliates accounted for approximately 11% of sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

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