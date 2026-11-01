lululemon athletica Aktie
WKN DE: A0MXBY / ISIN: US5500211090
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01.11.2026 17:47:01
Colgate-Palmolive vs. Lululemon Athletica: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?
Choosing between household essentials and premium retail often defines a portfolio strategy. Is the steady reliability of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) or the high-growth potential of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) the better buy today?
Colgate-Palmolive provides necessity goods like toothpaste that consumers buy regardless of the economy. Lululemon focuses on technical athletic apparel, relying on brand loyalty. While both occupy different corners of the retail market, their current P/S ratio, which compares market value to sales over the past twelve months, highlights a valuation gap.
Colgate-Palmolive operates a vast global business selling oral, personal, and home care products alongside pet nutrition brands. It reaches consumers in more than 200 countries, with two-thirds of its revenue generated outside the United States. Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) is a major customer, accounting for nearly 11% of sales in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.
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