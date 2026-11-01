lululemon athletica Aktie

lululemon athletica für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0MXBY / ISIN: US5500211090

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
01.11.2026 17:47:01

Colgate-Palmolive vs. Lululemon Athletica: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy in 2026?

Choosing between household essentials and premium retail often defines a portfolio strategy. Is the steady reliability of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) or the high-growth potential of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) the better buy today?

Colgate-Palmolive provides necessity goods like toothpaste that consumers buy regardless of the economy. Lululemon focuses on technical athletic apparel, relying on brand loyalty. While both occupy different corners of the retail market, their current P/S ratio, which compares market value to sales over the past twelve months, highlights a valuation gap.

Colgate-Palmolive operates a vast global business selling oral, personal, and home care products alongside pet nutrition brands. It reaches consumers in more than 200 countries, with two-thirds of its revenue generated outside the United States. Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) is a major customer, accounting for nearly 11% of sales in 2025. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.

Continue reading

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu lululemon athletica IncShs

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu lululemon athletica IncShs

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

lululemon athletica IncShs 95,70 -1,95% lululemon athletica IncShs

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

16:43 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 44: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
15:40 KW 44: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
14:49 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 44
31.10.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
31.10.26 KW 44: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

KI-Sorgen bremsen: ATX geht tiefer ins Wochenende -- DAX letztlich im Minus -- Wall Street mit Verlusten -- Asiens Börsen zum Handelsende mehrheitlich schwächer - Nikkei & KOSPI tiefrot
Vor dem Wochenende gaben der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt nach. Die Wall Street gab klar nach. An den Börsen in Fernost waren überwiegend rote Vorzeichen zu sehen.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen