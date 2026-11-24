Starbucks Aktie
WKN: 884437 / ISIN: US8552441094
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24.11.2026 14:22:02
Colgate-Palmolive vs. Starbucks: Which Consumer Goods Stock Is a Better Buy for 2027?
Deciding between a steady defensive leader and a global retail brand is a classic investor dilemma. Both Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) and Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) command massive loyalty, but which is the better buy today?
Colgate-Palmolive serves essential household needs across hundreds of countries, offering stability through its portfolio of daily necessities. Starbucks dominates the specialty beverage market with an expansive digital platform and unmatched global scale. While both companies face shifting consumer habits, their strategies for long-term value creation differ significantly for everyday investors.
Colgate-Palmolive focuses on essential household products, distributing toothpaste and soap to over 200 countries. It operates through segments like oral care and pet nutrition, with Walmart (NASDAQ:WMT) representing 11% of sales. Customer concentration like this adds a layer of risk to the business.
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|Colgate-Palmolive Co.
|89,88
|-0,42%
|Starbucks Corp.
|96,73
|-0,95%
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