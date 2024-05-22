22.05.2024 16:00:00

Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Fireside Chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference

NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--May 22, 2024-- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chairman, President and CEO, Noel Wallace will participate in a fireside chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris on Wednesday, June 5, 2024 at 5:15 am ET . Investors may access a live webcast of this firesideWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Colgate-Palmolive Co.

