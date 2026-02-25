Colgate-Palmolive Aktie
WKN: 850667 / ISIN: US1941621039
|
25.02.2026 15:30:00
Colgate-Palmolive Webcasts Fireside Chat at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference 2026
NEW YORK --(BUSINESS WIRE)--Feb. 25, 2026-- Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chief Investor Relations Officer and EVP, M&A, John Faucher, will participate in a fireside chat at the UBS Global Consumer and Retail Conference on Wednesday, March 11, 2026 at 2:00 p.m. ET.Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei Colgate-Palmolive Co.
