Collagen Matrix, Inc. Announces 510(k) Clearance for Fibrillar Collagen Wound Dressing, Expanding Offerings for Advanced Wound Market

OAKLAND, N.J., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Collagen Matrix, Inc., a leader in regenerative medicine, global manufacturer of collagen and other biomaterial-based medical devices, and Linden Capital Partners portfolio company ("Collagen Matrix" or "the Company"), announced today its 510(k) Clearance for a new Fibrillar Collagen Wound Dressing. Marking the 40th 510(k) in the Company's history, this approval represents a milestone for Collagen Matrix, Inc., as it now expands its product offerings into the advanced wound care market.

"This 40th 510(k) milestone is a testament to our team's tireless commitment to developing meaningful innovation in regenerative medicine throughout our 25-year history. We're excited to expand our portfolio into advanced wound care, a $9B global market with numerous opportunities for our technologies to make a difference for patients worldwide," said Shawn McCarthy, CEO of Collagen Matrix. "Significant unmet needs in this area demand more effective and proficient treatment of wounds of all types, especially chronic wounds, and with the synergies our technology platforms offer, Collagen Matrix is well positioned to gain approvals and commercialize products quickly with our partners in markets around the world."

The Collagen Matrix Fibrillar Collagen Wound Dressing is an absorbent microfibrillar matrix intended for the management of moderately to heavily exudating wounds and the control of minor bleeding. When applied directly to a wound bed, the dressing begins to absorb the exudates and protects the wound bed and delicate new tissue. This dressing may be used for the management of pressure ulcers, venous stasis ulcers, diabetic ulcers, acute wounds (such as trauma and surgical wounds), and partial-thickness burns.

"With the introduction of this unique wound dressing, Collagen Matrix is demonstrating its commitment to serving the advanced wound care market. We have the unique ability to utilize our diverse set of technology platforms, processes, and materials to custom design products for our partners based on their needs and the problems they aim to solve with regenerative solutions," said McCarthy. "For wound, it may be the application of a coating for fluid management or the integration of a novel material with collagen to provide anti-microbial properties. The point is: we have the development capabilities and expertise to deliver all of that and more."

Collagen Matrix's mission is to improve patients' lives through the design, development, and production of innovative regenerative implantable devices. Over the last 25 years, Collagen Matrix has demonstrated its commitment to this mission via the introduction of more than 75 products which have impacted the lives of more than 15 million patients worldwide.

About Collagen Matrix, Inc.

Collagen Matrix, Inc. is a developer and manufacturer of collagen-based medical products used for tissue and bone repair and regeneration. Founded in 1997, Collagen Matrix is headquartered in Oakland, New Jersey and develops proprietary products that are sold to OEM customers on either a contract or private label basis across orthopedic, sports medicine, spine, dental, and neurosurgery end markets. The company also offers partnership opportunities including distribution, contract product development, and contract manufacturing services. For more information, please visit www.collagenmatrix.com.

About Linden Capital Partners Linden Capital Partners is a Chicago-based private equity firm focused exclusively on the healthcare industry. Founded in 2004, Linden is one of the country's largest dedicated healthcare private equity firms. Linden's strategy is based upon three elements: (i) healthcare specialization, (ii) integrated private equity and operating expertise, and (iii) its differentiated human capital program. Linden invests in middle market platforms in the medical products, specialty distribution, pharmaceutical, and services segments of healthcare. Since its founding, Linden has invested in over 40 healthcare companies encompassing over 200 total transactions. The firm has raised over $6 billion in limited partner commitments since inception. For more information, please visit www.lindenllc.com.

