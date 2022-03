Collapse of Safe Hands puts funeral plan buyers’ money at risk

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "TheGuardian"

Company website tells 46,000 customers it is uncertain if pre-bought funerals can be honouredThousands of people who had saved up to pay for their funeral risk losing money after the plan provider Safe Hands collapsed into administration.The restructuring firm appointed to handle the process, FRP, said it was not able to provide immediate refunds to Safe Hands’ 46,000 customers, leading to concerns that pre-bought funerals may not be honoured. Continue reading...