Collective Acquisition Prices 22 Mln Units IPO At $10/unit

(RTTNews) - Collective Acquisition Corp. II, a blank check company, announced that it priced its initial public offering of 22,000,000 units at $10.00 per unit.

The units are expected to begin trading on Nasdaq today, under the ticker CAIIU. The company said, each unit made up of one Class A ordinary share and one-half of one redeemable warrant. Whole warrants are exercisable at $11.50 per share.

After the securities separate, the Class A shares and warrants are expected to trade under CAII and CAIIW.

The offering is expected to close on April 30. The company has granted, underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 3,300,000 units to cover over-allotments.

The Company said it will target a business combination in any sector but plans to focus initially on business tied to U.S. sovereignty, security, self-sufficiency, or national interests, including financial, strategic resources, defense technology, or AI.

Clear Street LLC is acting as sole book-running manager for the offering.